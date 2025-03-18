iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Edge need to get this right to stay competitive

Samsung has already teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, a device that prioritises form over anything else. In response, Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone 17 Air, expected to debut alongside the iPhone 17 series in September. Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch soon.(Bloomberg)

Both phones are designed to be remarkably slim, ensuring they stand out visually. However, they will also be positioned alongside more conventional options like the S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Despite their sleek aesthetics, one crucial factor could determine their success or failure—battery life.

Why Having Adequate Battery Life Is Vital

We have seen Apple opt for smaller battery capacities in models like the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, and we all know how that turned out. Users of those smartphones were not particularly happy with the battery life, and eventually, the mini lineup was discontinued in favour of the Plus models.

A lack of good battery life could deter potential buyers from choosing the iPhone 17 Slim or the Galaxy S25 Edge. Reports suggest that both devices are expected to have battery capacities between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh. Earlier this year, in January, the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station reported on Weibo that the Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air could feature batteries within this range.

If this turns out to be true, it would be significantly lower than what the standard models are expected to offer. For context, the iPhone 16 Pro has a 3,582mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the S25 Edge could have a battery capacity rated at 3,786mAh or possibly 3,900mAh.

A Battery Capacity Between 3,000 And 4,000 mAh May Not Be Ideal, But It Could Still Be Adequate

When considering the iPhone’s case, Apple has historically managed to optimise battery life efficiently. The iPhone 16 Pro’s 3,582mAh battery still delivers a full day’s usage. Given that Apple uses LTPO panels, it wouldn’t be surprising if the iPhone 17 Air features one as well. With next-generation slim and standard models expected to support high refresh rate screens, a well-balanced approach to battery capacity, around 3,300mAh to 3,500mAh, might still offer adequate battery life.

That being said, if the battery capacity falls too low, it could pose a challenge. No matter how good the optimisation is, hardware limitations play a role. We've seen this with the iPhone mini lineup, where prolonged usage led to a decline in battery health, resulting in poor battery life over time.

So, it’s not just about how long the battery lasts when the phone is brand new; it’s also about its longevity a year or two down the line.

Ultimately, battery life will be a crucial factor for the iPhone 17 Slim Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge. After all, as impressive as the design may be, what good is it if the phone doesn’t last long enough?