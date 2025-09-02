iPhone 17 Air may not come with a SIM card slot globally

Apple is preparing for a September 9 Awe-Dropping event to introduce the new iPhone 17 models. While we are mostly aware of the lineup and expected upgrades, Apple might surprise us with a new ultra-slim model, the iPhone 17 Air. This new model will likely replace the Plus variants, bringing an entirely new form factor for iPhones. With an ultra-thin design, Apple is expected to ditch physical SIMs for the iPhone 17 Air, making it the first e-SIM only phone worldwide. Well, it's not the first time Apple has been bringing iPhones without a SIM tray, as the US market has been offering e-SIM-only models since the iPhone 14. But, it may start coming to global markets as well, starting with iPhone 17 Air. iPhone 17 Air will likely become the first e-SIM-only phone worldwide. Know what it means for users.(Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 Air likely to be the first e-SIM only phone worldwide

Over the years, Apple has been planning to transition to e-SIMs, and the iPhone 14 series was its first gamble in the US market. Now, the tech giant is planning to expand the strategy in global markets with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model. According to a Moneycontrol report, Apple is expected to ditch the physical SIMs for its ultra-thin phone worldwide, making a major shift.

Apple is also reported to be preparing retail partners in the European Union for mandatory eSIM training by September 5. This will train the retailers to provide buyers with an easy setup process for the transition to e-SIM using iPhone 17 Air. This directive is currently being followed in the EU. Reportedly.

With e-SIMs, Apple claims to have a major security advantage, since they can not be removed from a stolen phone. In addition, the global rollout could come as a major test to see how well buyers are willing to fully adopt the new technology. However, someone who is more trustworthy or used to physical SIMs may hesitate to buy the iPhone 17 Air initially.

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

Apple’s new ultra-thin smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air, is expected to be 5.5mm slim and could weigh under 150 grams. The smartphone will likely have a glass and titanium build, flaunting a single rear camera on the rear panel. Additionally, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For performance, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the A19 series chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. For photography, it may feature a 48MP main camera and a 24MP selfie camera. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be backed by a 2900mAh battery.