iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-thin design could be Apple’s boldest gamble yet

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be one of the most radical design shifts in recent years, with leaks and dummy models suggesting it will be just 5.5mm thick, roughly half the thickness of current iPhones. But with Samsung already launching a similarly slim device, the market's appetite for ultra-thin smartphones could soon be put to the test. The iPhone 17 Air, by all early impressions, does not look like just another iteration. (Unbox Therapy)

Slimmer Than Ever – But Will It Sell?

The latest insights into Apple’s 2025 iPhone line-up come from Sam Kohl of the AppleTrack YouTube channel, who showcased dummy models of the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Among them, the iPhone 17 Air stood out for its incredibly thin chassis, making it the slimmest iPhone ever, and one of the slimmest smartphones on the market.

Apple is reportedly banking on design as a key differentiator, but it remains unclear whether consumers will pay a premium for a sleeker aesthetic, especially if it comes with trade-offs like reduced battery capacity or fragility.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Sets the Benchmark

Interestingly, Samsung may have already beaten Apple to the punch. The newly unveiled Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thick, and is being positioned as the thinnest flagship Android phone available. Priced from ₹1,09,999, it will go on sale from 30 May.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge is marginally thicker than Apple’s rumoured 5.5mm device, the two are close enough to serve as direct comparisons. The Samsung phone could act as a litmus test for the ultra-thin segment, offering early clues about market demand and durability concerns.

With the Galaxy S25 Edge set to hit consumer hands later this month, tech enthusiasts and Apple observers will be paying close attention to both critical reviews and user feedback. Will the design wow reviewers, or will they raise durability questions, particularly around potential bending or damage under pressure?

As YouTubers and teardown experts begin to stress-test the S25 Edge, Apple will be watching closely. If the device is praised for its aesthetics and usability, the iPhone 17 Air may enjoy a smooth launch later this year. If not, Apple could find itself needing to justify a bold — and potentially risky, design decision.