iPhone 17 launch date accidentally revealed, Apple event 2025 to take place on…

The highly anticipated iPhone 17 series has been making headlines due to its approaching launch, leaks, and rumours. Currently, we are all waiting for the official launch announcement, which is expected to take place in the coming days. However, in an accidental post, Apple revealed the iPhone 17 launch date on the Apple TV app, but later removed the post. As expected earlier, the event date has been highlighted as September 9, 2025, and this may also be the official launch date for the iPhone 17 series. Know what the post highlighted, and what we can expect in the coming days. Apple iPhone 17 series launch could officially take place on September 9.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 17 series launch date accidentally revealed by Apple

A tipster who goes by the handle named Apple Leaker shared a post on the microblogging app X (formerly Twitter), revealing Apple’s accidental post for the upcoming iPhone 17 launch event on Apple TV. Reportedly, the post consisted of an Apple event invite, highlighting the speculated September 9 date.

The post consisted of a glowing Apple logo with a purple background, similar to the ones we have seen on MacBook Air wallpaper. However, the post was instantly taken down. Well, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone launch event before the end of August, but now the accidental leak may have confirmed the date before the official announcement.

Apple September event 2025: What to expect

This year, Apple is expected to make several hardware-related announcements, bringing next-generation iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods as well. However, the main attraction of the event will likely be the new iPhone 17 series. The lineup is expected to consist of four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Reports suggest that all four models could get the new A19 series chip, bringing enhanced performance. The iPhone is also tipped for new AI-powered upgrades with the iOS 26 update. Now, we simply have to wait a few more days to confirm the Apple event date, and what the iPhone 17 series has in store for users.