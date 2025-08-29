iPhone 17 launch date announced, price in India to be…

iPhone 17 launch date in India is 9 September 2025, it is when Apple will unveil its latest flagship iPhone 17 series at the “Awe Dropping” event. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Air will be introduced, with pre-orders likely starting on 12 September and sales from 19 September. The iPhone 17 price in India is expected to start at around ₹79,990 for the base model, while the premium iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost close to ₹1.64 lakh, making it one of the most expensive iPhones yet. Industry reports suggest the iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model, could be priced at ₹99,990. With iPhone 17 India launch date confirmed, Apple fans are waiting for the official price reveal and to see what upgrades justify the higher costs. iPhone 17 will be launched on September 9 alongside iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro prices in India

Leaks suggest pricing will vary widely across models. The iPhone 17 may retail around ₹79,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro could be set at about ₹1,24,990. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple’s most premium model, is likely to cost between ₹1,59,990 and ₹1,64,990. The iPhone 17 Air, designed as a replacement for the discontinued Plus line, may be available at approximately ₹99,990.

What to expect in the iPhone 17 series

The lineup is expected to feature slimmer designs, iOS 26, and Apple’s new A19 chipset for improved performance. Display upgrades include 120Hz ProMotion OLED panels across all models. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch OLED screen and a single 48MP camera.

Indian buyers’ outlook

With higher pricing across the board, the iPhone 17 range reinforces Apple’s premium positioning in India. Buyers will be watching closely to see if the new designs, processors, and features justify the expected price hike.