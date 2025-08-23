iPhone 17 launch date: Apple Event 2025 may be happening on September…

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 17 series is creating buzz as rumours and leaks intensify ahead of its official launch. While fans await Apple’s formal announcement, an accidental post on the Apple TV app may have revealed the event date prematurely. The post, which was later removed, suggested the iPhone 17 launch could take place on 9 September 2025. Here is what the post indicated and what we can expect from the event. Apple has reportedly accidentally revealed the iPhone 17 launch date.

Tipster Apple Leaker shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting Apple’s accidental reveal of the upcoming iPhone 17 launch event. The post reportedly featured an Apple event invite, confirming the speculated 9 September date.

The visual in the post showed a glowing Apple logo against a purple background, reminiscent of designs previously seen in MacBook Air wallpapers. The post was quickly removed, but the accidental leak may have effectively confirmed the event date ahead of Apple’s official announcement, expected before the end of August.

What to expect from Apple’s 2025 hardware event

The event is anticipated to showcase multiple hardware launches, including the new iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch models, and updated AirPods. The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four variants: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Reports indicate all four models could feature the new A19 chip, promising improved performance. Additional AI-powered features may arrive alongside iOS 26, enhancing the overall user experience. Apple enthusiasts now have just a few days to wait for the official confirmation and to discover the full capabilities of the iPhone 17 series.