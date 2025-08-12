iPhone 17 launch event: Expected date and new products to expect at Apple event

Apple is expected to host its annual September launch event to unveil the iPhone 17 series. However, the company is yet to reveal an official date for next month, creating curiosity among fans. This is one of the awaited tech launches of the year as Apple not only unveils new generation iPhones, but it is also expected to introduce other exciting products such as next generation Apple Watch. Therefore, several Apple fans have been waiting for the upcoming Apple launch event to know what the company has planned this year. Waiting for iPhone 17 series launch? Here’s when Apple could host the launch event next month.(Majin Bu/X)

iPhone 17 launch event date

Apple is yet to reveal the September launch event date, but it is expected to be confirmed by the end of August last week. Rumours suggest September 9, 2025, as the expected date, with the sale going live on September 12.

If the launch date is true, then Apple will be sending out the invites two weeks prior to the launch. Therefore, we can expect official launch invites will be sent around August 25. The in-person event takes place at Apple Park, Cupertino. The launch event will also be live streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel, Apple.com, and on Apple TV.

Apple launch event: Everything to expect

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air: Apple is expected to launch an ultra-thin iPhone model, which will likely be dubbed as iPhone 17 Air. This new model will join the line up, but as a standard model. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 120Hz display and A19 chip. The Air model will likely have a slimmer build with a thickness of 5.65mm. Whereas, iPhone 17 could retain a similar design as its predecessor.

iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro models are slated for major upgrades in performance, camera, and battery life. Both models are expected to be powered by a A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB RAM. Reports suggest that the smartphones could offer 8x optical zoom and 8K video recording capability. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery could reach 5000mAh.

Apple Watch series 11: The new generation Apple Watch is expected to come with a compact design, but greater upgrades. The Apple Watch 11 will likely be powered by the S11 chip and a MediaTek modem chip for 5G connectivity. The smartwatch is also rumored to get an AI-powered Workout Buddy as a fitness coach, smart notification, wrist flick gestures, and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Apple is also expected to launch the Ultra model of Apple Watch. While the information around the watch is slim, it is expected to feature a wide-angle OLED display and it may also get satellite connectivity for emergency contact. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also expected to get a new chip and health monitoring features.

Apart from these products, Apple is also expected to introduce AirPods Pro 3, Apple TV 4K streaming device and HomePod 3.