iPhone 17 launch in 2025: 5 reasons why you should wait and skip iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 series sale starts this Friday, September 20, 2024. With sales starting soon, many buyers are looking forward to owning the latest iPhone, however, waiting for another year could be a better decision. While the iPhone 16 series may look like a promising upgrade, it has continued to follow the same trend for years now with a similar design, minor upgrades, and no new features. Now, with the iPhone 17 series rumours circulating, the 2025 iPhone model looks like a promising upgrade over the iPhone 16 series. Here are 5 reasons why the 2025 iPhone 17 series is worth the wait. (Bloomberg)

To help you make an informed decision, we have found the five biggest reasons why you should wait for the 2025 iPhone 17 series and skip the iPhone 16 or buy older generation iPhones at a discounted price.

5 reasons why iPhone 17 is worth the wait

Upgraded display for standard iPhone 17 models: Rumours suggest that next year’s standard iPhone 17 model may get a bigger display size of 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch from 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch respectively. The current standard iPhone 16 models offer a 60Hz refresh rate, however, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will likely feature ProMotion Always-on Display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. 24MP selfie camera: Apple has been integrating a similar 12MP selfie camera from the iPhone 14 series and it also comes with the latest iPhone 16 series. Now, with the iPhone 17 series, Apple is rumoured to feature a 24MP selfie camera for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Therefore, the higher resolution will allow better quality selfies. 12GB RAM for iPhone 17: Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu reported that the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature an upgraded 12GB RAM instead of 8GB RAM. Apart from Pro models, the standard iPhone 17 models may also feature upgraded RAM, allowing better performance, more AI features, and several other benefits. iPhone 17 Plus to be replaced with iPhone 17 Air: Reportedly, Apple may discontinue the “Plus” models with the iPhone 17 series and introduce a new iPhone 17 Air. As the name suggests, the smartphone will likely have a slimmer and lightweight profile. Additionally, it may come with a single rear camera similar to the iPhone SE models and may come with a 6.5-inch display size. Under-display face ID and anti-reflective display: Apple is expected to integrate under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology in the selfie camera for improved smartphone lock protection. On the other hand, it is also rumoured to feature a new anti-reflective display scratch-resistant display which is expected to be more powerful than Apple’s Ceramic Shield. Several rumours suggest that Apple may adopt Gorilla Glass Armor.

While the above-mentioned rumours are based on leaks and rumours, experts such as Ming-Chi Kuo showed great enthusiasm towards the iPhone 17 series as the rumour mills started to flood the internet. Therefore, we must wait and see what the new generation iPhone will have to offer in 2025.