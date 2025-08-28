iPhone 17 launch: Samsung announces a new September ‘surprise’ for Apple to …

After Apple’s big “Awe Dropping” event date, Samsung has announced its fourth “Galaxy Unpacked” event of the year. The company teased the introduction of new additions to the Galaxy ecosystem, and it's coming just a few days ahead of the Apple Event. This might come as controversial since Samsung is expected to launch its tri-fold phone this year. If it's true, then this may steal Apple’s thunder for the iPhone 17 series launch. Is Samsung finally launching a tri-fold phone? Here’s what the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event could unveil on September 4. (Samsung)

As mentioned, this will be the fourth Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and the company is expected to launch several products. Firstly, there are some rumours about the flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 series, a tri-foldable phone, and the Galaxy S25 FE. However, which of these models is expected to debut is yet to be determined.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Date and time

Samsung has announced to host a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4, 2025, at 5:30 AM ET and 3 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the Samsung website and its YouTube channel. Alongside the event announcement, Samsung is also inviting people to pre-reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab for exclusive benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected announcement

As per Samsung’s global website, the company is teasing the new generation of Galaxy Tab series. This series is expected to include two models: the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The Ultra model is tipped to feature a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Whereas the S11 will likely feature an 11-inch screen. The high-end model is expected to offer 24% CPU, 27% GPU, and 33% NPU improvement over its predecessor.

On the other hand, there are also speculations about Samsung’s first tri-foldable phone, as the company has been quite open about its plans to launch a new foldable form factor in 2025. However, the chances are very slim in the month of September, but if it's coming, then it will surely have the potential to overshadow Apple iPhone 17 models.

Lastly, several rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE have also been circulating on the internet. Reportedly, the smartphone is getting minor upgrades over its predecessor, but may offer improved performance and new Galaxy AI features, similar to its flagship siblings.