iPhone 17 price: How much extra Indians pay compared to other countries - Explained

Apple recently unveiled its new iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, at the “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. The base iPhone 17 now comes with 256GB of storage, doubling the capacity offered in the iPhone 16. Here’s how much the iPhone 17 series costs in the US, Dubai, and other regions compared to India.(Apple)

All models will be available for pre-order in India starting September 12, with in-store and online sales beginning September 19. This year, we’ve seen a slight price increase across the series. The base iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are priced at Rs. 34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. These prices are higher than in the U.S, where the same models are significantly cheaper. If you’re planning to buy or upgrade to the new iPhone, then check the price comparison below across key markets to get the best deal.

Price Comparison Across Key Markets

When converted to Indian Rupees using approximate September 2025 exchange rates, the iPhone 17 series shows notable variations across markets. The iPhone 17 costs around Rs. 70,500 in the US, Rs. 81,700 in Dubai, Rs. 87,900 in the UK, and Rs. 128,800 in Vietnam. The iPhone Air starts at Rs. 88,200 in the US, Rs. 103,300 in Dubai, Rs. 109,900 in the UK, and Rs.105,400 in Vietnam. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs. 97,000 in the US, Rs.113,000 in Dubai, Rs. 120,900 in the UK, and Rs. 115,500 in Vietnam. The iPhone 17 Pro Max costs Rs. 105,800 in the US, Rs. 122,500 in Dubai, Rs. 131,900 in the UK, and Rs. 125,400 in Vietnam.

Other countries also show differences in pricing. For instance, the iPhone 17 series costs less in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong compared to India. France, Germany, and Denmark have prices slightly higher than in India for some models.

Buying iPhones from Outside India?

International versions of the iPhone 17 series generally work in India, but there are some considerations. US models do not include a physical SIM slot and support eSIM only, while the Indian versions come with both nano SIM and eSIM options. Some international iPhones are carrier-locked and may not function with Indian SIM cards. However, Apple offers a global warranty, which helps with repairs and service without returning the iPhone to its purchase country.

Cheaper Options for Indian Buyers

The US offers the most affordable prices for all models. The iPhone 17 starts at around Rs. 70,500, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are available for Rs. 97,000 and Rs. 105,800, respectively. Canada follows closely, with prices slightly higher than in the US. Hong Kong also provides competitive pricing for the Pro and Pro Max models. Buyers can consider asking friends or relatives travelling from these countries to bring the devices, rather than visiting in person.