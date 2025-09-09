iPhone 17 price in India revealed at Apple Event 2025, to go on sale starting at Rs…

Apple officially unveils the iPhone 17 series globally at the September 9 “Awe-Dropping” event. Apple brings major hardware upgrades to the standard model, the iPhone 17 with Pro-like display, new A19 chip, Apple Intelligence features and more. This could come as an ideal upgrade for smartphone buyers in terms of advanced features. However, the design remains the same as its predecessor. Know in detail about the iPhone 17 model, along woth its India pricing, upgraded features, and more. At its September 9 event, Apple introduced the iPhone 17 with A19 chip(Apple)

iPhone 17: Specifications and features

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super XDR Retina OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering an Always-on display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the A19 chip built with 3nm TSMC processors. It consists of a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. Apple claims that its 20% faster than the A18 chip on the iPhone 16 model. It is also equipped with Apple's new N1 networking chip that offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread

For photography, the iPhone 17 features a dual camera system that includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x telephoto zoom and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The smartphone also features Centre Stage front camera features, the first square front camera sensor on iPhone. It can capture photos in up to 18MP resolution. It also includes an AI-powered selfie camera that automatically detects multiple people in the screen and zooms out accordingly. Lastly, the iPhone 17 claims to offer all-day battery life. It also claims to offer up to 30 hours of video playback with ProMotion enabled.

The iPhone 17 will run on the new iOS 26, bringing advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities, Liquid Glass UI, new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, and much more.

iPhone 17 price in India and availability

The iPhone 17 will be available in five colour ways: lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black. The smartphone will come in two storage options of 256GB and 512GB, which are priced at Rs. 82,999 and Rs. 1,02,900. iPhone 17 will be available for pre-order on September 12, and store availability is scheduled for September 19.

With iPhone 17, buyers can also get an Apple-designed Clear Case with MagSafe, a Silicone Case with MagSafe. These will be available in black, neon yellow, light moss, anchor blue, and purple fog colours.