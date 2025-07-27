iPhone 17 Pro 5G Mobile: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro as part of its new iPhone 17 lineup in early September 2025. Positioned between the standard model and Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro delivers key upgrades in performance, display quality, and thermal design. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect. iPhone 17 Pro design surfaced again with expected design changes.(Majin BU/ X)

iPhone 17 Pro: Design and Display

The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to feature a redesigned chassis, moving from titanium back to an aluminium frame, paired with a half‑glass rear panel to support wireless charging. The new camera module extends across the phone’s width in a rectangular bump with rounded corners, containing three camera lenses arranged horizontally. Display-wise, it retains a 6.3‑inch LTPO OLED panel, supports a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and may introduce improved scratch and anti-reflective coatings. Colour choices are expected to include black, grey, silver, dark blue, and a new copper‑orange option that stands out among Apple’s usual palette.

iPhone 17 Pro: Performance and Cooling

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro should run on the A19 Pro chip built using TSMC’s 3nm N3P process. This new chipset is expected to pair with 12 GB of RAM and Apple's custom Wi‑Fi 7 chip for improved performance and faster connectivity. For sustained performance, Apple may incorporate a vapour‑chamber cooling system to better disperse heat during intensive tasks.

iPhone 17 Pro: Cameras and Video

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a triple 48 MP rear camera setup, including a new telephoto lens upgrade for improved zoom capabilities. The front camera appears to be upgraded to a 24 MP sensor, and the device may support 8K video capture with dual video recording (simultaneous front and rear camera usage).

iPhone 17 Pro: Battery and Charging

Battery estimates aren’t fully confirmed for the iPhone 17 Pro, but it is expected to exceed the 3,600 mAh capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro. The Pro Max variant reportedly features about 5,000 mAh and slightly thicker chassis at 8.725 mm compared to 8.25 mm in the previous generation. The Pro model may also benefit from improvements in wireless charging speeds and power efficiency powered by iOS 26 enhancements.

iPhone 17 Pro: Price and Availability

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro will launch between 11 and 13 September 2025, with pre-orders starting shortly after and availability by around 19 September. In India, the base variant is expected to retail at approximately ₹1,45,000, while in the US pricing is likely to start at $999. Expected colour variants include copper-orange, dark blue, black, silver, and grey.