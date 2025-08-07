iPhone 17 Pro base model to offer 256GB storage but the price will be…

The iPhone 17 series is launching next month, and the Apple launch event is expected to take place on September 9, 2025. As the launch approaches, new leaks about the lineup have begun to surface, offering a glimpse of what we can expect during the event. Now, as per the latest leak, Apple is suspected to increase the prices of all iPhone 17 models. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro model could have a base storage variant of 256GB instead of 128GB. Reportedly, a Chinese tipster has highlighted $50 price increase across the lineup; therefore, the iPhone 17 series could have a starting price of $849 in the US. Buyers may have to pay extra to upgrade to the new iPhone 17 lineup. (Majin BU/ X)

iPhone 17 series price and storage variants

A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Instant Digital shared a post on Weibo highlighting a $50 price increase for the iPhone 17 series. Apple is targeting a price hike due to the growing component costs and China tariffs. Therefore, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could cost $849 (Approx Rs. 74,000) and $949 (Rs. 83,000), respectively. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro model is expected to offer 256GB as the base storage variant, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. These Pro models are expected to cost around $1,049 (Rs. 92,000) and $1,249 (Rs. 1,09,500) in the US.

Well, this is not the first time we have heard about the price hike, as The Wall Street Journal has also reported that Apple is considering price hikes for the upcoming iPhone lineup. The price of reported due to major changes to the lineup in terms of design and new upgrades. While the iPhone 17 Pro models are reported for significant, the base models may not be as exciting this year.

iPhone 17 series: What to expect

The iPhone 17 lineup will likely of these four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the base model may stick to a similar design as its predecessor, the Air and Pro models may catch attention. The iPhone 17 Air will likely be launched as the slimmest iPhone with just 5.5mm thickness. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro model is tipped for major upgrades in design, performance, camera, and AI upgrades. Therefore, the Pro model will likely be worth upgrading this year.