iPhone 17 Pro leak hints at Apple logo shift and major camera design overhaul

Apple is preparing to unveil its new iPhone 17 series, likely within the next two months. However, leaks and early reports have already given us an idea of what Apple might be planning this year. The upcoming lineup is expected to include four models: the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and the standard iPhone 17. A recent leak suggests that Apple may alter the position of the Apple logo on at least one model in the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple may shift the iPhone 17 Pro’s logo position due to expected camera layout changes.(@MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone 17 Pro: Possible Shift in Logo Placement

Apple last altered the logo’s position with the iPhone 11 series in 2019, when it shifted to the centre of the phone’s back. Since then, the logo has stayed centred. However, a recent leak from Apple insider Majin Bu hints that the logo might move again for the iPhone 17 Pro model, 9t05Mac reported. According to Bu, the redesigned camera layout on the new model will require the logo to be repositioned lower on the back panel, potentially near the bottom centre below the camera bar.

New Camera Layout Expected

Bu stated that a company producing cases for the iPhone 17 Pro confirmed they are preparing to manufacture cases accommodating the new logo placement. This suggests that Apple has finalised the design changes or is close to doing so. Alongside the logo shit, Bu shared images indicating the presence of a new full-length camera bar across the top portion of the device. While Apple has not confirmed these changes, the camera redesign appears likely based on multiple leaks and rumours.

This possible logo adjustment follows a series of leaks about the iPhone 17 Pro’s rear design. The camera system is expected to be significantly updated for the first time since the introduction of the square-shaped camera module on the iPhone 11. Industry sources suggest the phone will keep three cameras aligned on the left side, but the flash and LiDAR sensor may shift to the right, which will create a wider camera layout.

Although the logo repositioning has not been widely rumoured before, Apple’s past design shifts support the possibility. For example, the iPhone X placed the Apple logo higher up on the back, with the “iPhone” label positioned near the bottom. The iPhone 11 removed the “iPhone” text and centred the logo as part of its redesign.

Bu also mentioned that the iPhone 17 Pro might feature a “vapour chamber” cooling system to better manage heat, although he expressed uncertainty about this claim. The vapour chamber design is reportedly still in development, and the company is working through some technical challenges.