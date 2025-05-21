iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 16 Pro Max: Is it smarter to wait or upgrade now

Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, and the debate around it is already stirring among buyers online about whether to wait or upgrade now. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max promises to bring several upgrades, including a new design, camera improvements, and a faster processor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the current flagship, is available with attractive discounts on popular online platforms. So, is it better to wait or buy the existing model? Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming flagship may offer based on leaks and rumours, and why the iPhone 16 Pro is a steal deal. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available at lower prices on Amazon and Flipkart with added bank and exchange offers.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: What to Expect

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to introduce a design shift. Leaked renders suggest the phone will adopt a camera layout similar to that of Google Pixel devices, which may give it a fresh look compared to previous models. In addition to design updates, the camera system will likely see a major overhaul. Reports indicate the iPhone will come with three 48MP sensors, including a main camera, a fusion sensor, and an Ultra-Wide lens. Additionally, the newly developed 48MP Tetraprism Telephoto lens is expected to boost zoom capabilities and photo clarity. The Ultra-Wide camera will also see upgrades, but the new Telephoto lens may mark the most significant improvement in the upcoming device.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Under the hood, the device is also expected to feature Apple’s A19 Pro processor or an equivalent new chip. This update is likely to bring better camera performance and enhanced AI features. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably be priced close to or slightly higher than the current model. Factors such as import duties set during the Trump administration and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China could further increase manufacturing costs and influence the overall pricing, which might largely impact consumers' pockets.

What the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers right now

If you want to upgrade sooner and can not wait for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a good option to buy right now, as the device comes with a strong set of features and is currently available at a discount. It features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It has a Titanium body with upgraded Ceramic Shield protection.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on the 3nm A18 Pro chipset. It supports Apple’s latest software features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration with Siri.

For photography, the device includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front-facing camera.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Discounts and Offers

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in India with a starting price of ₹144,900. Currently, the handset is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,35,900 for the 256GB storage variant. This means you will receive a discount of ₹9,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can also get an additional ₹3,000 off with ICICI Bank and AXIS Bank credit cards.

Users can also take advantage of trade-in offers, with Amazon offering up to Rs. 71,850 off eligible devices. However, the offer and discount depend on the condition and value of your old smartphone.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades we expect in 2025

Should You Wait or Buy Now?

Those wanting the latest features and willing to wait may find value in holding off for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, if you would prefer not to wait and would like to take advantage of the current offers, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still a great option, offering a strong set of features, solid performance and competitive pricing.