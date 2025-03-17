iPhone 17 Pro Max replacement launching soon - know 5 things about Ultra model

What if we say Apple may not launch the Pro Max model this year? Well, this speculation will soon come to reality as a new “Ultra” variant is in the works. After the Plus variant, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may also get a replacement with a new iPhone 17 Ultra model, which will offer greater specification and features than the iPhone 17 Pro. This is not the first time we are hearing about an “Ultra” model, as we heard a similar rumour back in 2023 with the launch of iPhone 15 series. However, for over years, the Pro and Pro Max models have been launching with similar features and the only difference between these two models was size. Now, this is finally changing with the iPhone 17 series as Apple could bring iPhone 17 Ultra in place of iPhone 17 Pro Max with some exclusive features in comparison to other models in the lineup. But, is it really happening this year? Here are 5 reasons why we think Apple could replace the “Pro Max” name with “Ultra” for its high-end or, we can say, the most popular model of the series. iPhone 17 Ultra could finally make its debut this year, here’s what we expect so far.(Unsplash)

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max may get this big display upgrade- Here’s everything we know

iPhone 17 Ultra may launch this year: 5 things you need to know

Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing Apple bringing some exclusive features for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Last week we also listed some of the features we want to see in the new Pro Max model that will differentiate it from other iPhone 17 models. Now, this may actually come as Apple is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new iPhone 17 Ultra model which will come with some exclusive features. These exclusive features may only be accessed by people who choose to buy the iPhone 17 Ultra. Here are 5 things we know about the Ultra model so far:

Also read: iPhone 17 series dummy reveal thicker iPhone models- Here’s what we know

