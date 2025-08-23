iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which Pro-model phone to buy?

Google’s latest Pixel 10 series has been introduced globally, and the flagships are gaining much attention in the smartphone market for their upgrades. While all models have received major upgrades, many may be eyeing the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL model due to its bigger screen size, display, RAM, and new processors. However, Apple is also expected to launch its new generation models, the iPhone 17 series, in the coming weeks, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max model directly competing with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Therefore, let’s have a look at the expected specs to know how these high-end models will compare. iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, know which pro model is worth the hype.(Majin BU/ Google)

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is yet to make an official debut, but design renders and images of dummy units have already started to surface on the internet. Reportedly, the smartphone will feature a glass and aluminium build, with a new camera module that replaces the square-shaped camera island.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL retains a similar design to its predecessor with a glass and aluminium build and a pill-shaped camera island, housing three camera sensors. Both smartphones could offer an IP68 rating and high-end protection.

For display, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, and an expected peak brightness of around 3000nits. Whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3300 nits peak brightness.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a new 48MP telephoto lens, which is rumoured to offer up to 8x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro XL features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. iPhone 17 Pro Max may include a 24MP selfie camera, whereas the Pixel model comes with a 42MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Performance and battery

For performance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip paired with upgraded RAM of 12GB. Whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip coupled with 16GB RAM. Hence, both models could offer powerful performance. In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be backed by around 5000mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a bigger 5200mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,64,900 in India. Whereas the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,24,999.