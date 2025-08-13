iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Key changes and what to expect

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Apple’s next flagship smartphones are almost here, and industry chatter suggests that the gap between iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be more than just size this year, and both devices could arrive with noticeable changes inside and out. With the launch window drawing close, reports and leaks are outlining what could set these two models apart when they debut next month. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming next month. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are set to launch with design, camera, and performance upgrades next month.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Design and Build

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may depart from the titanium frame seen in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series, moving instead to an aluminium build. On the rear, a rectangular camera island may replace the current layout, positioned on the top-left corner and housing three camera lenses. The Apple logo could also be repositioned slightly, marking another subtle change in appearance.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be approximately 5% thicker than its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This design shift is reportedly to accommodate a larger battery. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro may retain dimensions similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. The thicker design in the Pro Max could also contribute to a marginal weight increase.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Battery and Performance

Battery capacity is one area where the iPhone 17 Pro Max could take a clear lead. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a 5,000 mAh battery, up from 4,676 mAh in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro is not expected to receive a comparable capacity boost, potentially creating a notable gap in usage time between the two models.

Both devices are rumoured to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, built by TSMC’s advanced 3nm manufacturing process. This processor is expected to pair with 12GB of RAM, which marks the first time Apple has equipped an iPhone with that much memory. Storage could start at 256GB across both models. The increased RAM may also enhance the performance of Apple Intelligence features, offering faster processing of AI-driven tasks.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera Setup

Apple appears to be standardising the camera system this year, with both Pro models tipped to feature a trio of 48MP sensors, covering wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. This setup would give both the same zoom and low-light capabilities. The front camera could also get an upgrade to 24MP, which may offer higher-resolution selfies and improved video calls.

Unlike past years where the Pro Max sometimes debuted new camera features first, no such advantage is currently expected for 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Display

Both models could continue with ProMotion OLED displays supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. No major differences in brightness or resolution are currently rumoured between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro: Launch Timeline, Price in India, and Colours

According to industry sources, Apple may announce the iPhone 17 series on 9 September 2025, with pre-orders likely to start just days later. In India, the iPhone 17 Pro could start around Rs. 1,45,000, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be priced around Rs. 1,64,990. Moreover, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might launch in White, Black, Dark Blue, Orange, and Grey colour options.