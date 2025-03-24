iPhone 17 Pro to feature dual-tone design? Aluminium and glass combo tipped – What we think

March 2025 is almost over, which means there are less than six months to go until the expected iPhone 17 series launch in September 2025. As we get closer, the frequency of leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 family, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, is starting to increase. iPhone 17 series family could offer a refreshed design language.(Sonny Dickson/x)

Of late, there has been a slew of leaks, especially concerning the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Slim models, as they are expected to undergo major redesigns and introduce brand-new monikers.

A reputable tipster, Sonny Dickson, recently shared images of a potential iPhone 17 Air case. Now, the same tipster is back with what appear to be dummy models of the iPhone 17 series, including the Pro, Pro Max, and standard models. These dummy models confirm several details that many other tipsters have also highlighted.

iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max: Dual tone design coming?

Based on the renders, the design changes could be a good thing. Images shared by Sonny Dickson show a clear separation in the iPhone 17 Pro models. The large camera module appears to be making a return.

However, right under the main camera module, there seems to be a separate section, which some sources suggest could be made of glass to accommodate MagSafe and wireless charging. If the phone were entirely metal, it wouldn’t support wireless charging. This could explain why Apple might be opting for a dual-tone design, with parts of the phone made from aluminium and the rest from glass.

Why Apple would take this approach remains unclear. However, considering it has been a while since Apple changed the design language of the iPhone, especially for the Pro models, this could be a strategic move.

How can Apple get this design right?

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple has used such a design. If you remember, the iPhone 5 featured a combination of glass and aluminium, with the glass surface having a glossy finish and the aluminium offering a matte, industrial look. It made for a striking aesthetic, which was well received at the time.

If Apple follows a similar route, it could bring a fresh new look to its devices. Nowadays, most smartphones look quite similar, so a dual-tone design combined with a refreshed camera module could help Apple stand out. It might also encourage existing users to upgrade.

Of course, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed yet. However, given that multiple industry insiders and reports have echoed similar sentiments, this design could indeed debut in September.

