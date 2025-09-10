iPhone 17 sale: Even Apple don’t want to exchange this ‘iPhone 16’ model, no price for…

Apple has finally introduced the 2025 iPhone lineup with new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Now with pre-orders starting this week, many iPhone users may already be planning to upgrade to the latest generation model. To get the new iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max, buyers can take advantage of Apple’s trade-in offer to get a great deal for their older iPhone. However, while having a look at the exchange deals, we came across one iPhone 16 model, which is not eligible for trade-in toward the iPhone 17 series. One of the iPhone 16 models is not qualified for the iPhone 17 Pro trade-in program.(Apple)

This iPhone 16 model to miss out on the iPhone 17 Pro trade-in offer

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were launched at a starting price of Rs. 134900 and Rs. 149900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. People planning to upgrade to these models can take advantage of Apple’s trade-in program.

From the iPhone 16 series to the iPhone 7 Plus, several models are listed for exchange at great rates. However, one iPhone 16 model is not eligible for trade-in yet. As per our findings, the iPhone 16e model can not be exchanged for any of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone Air models.

As of now, we are unaware of the exact reason for exclusion, but we expect that since iPhone 16e is a 2025 launch, and it may still be too new to qualify under Apple’s standard trade-in eligibility window. Another reason could be that the iPhone 16e does not match the hardware or pricing requirements to trade in for the iPhone 17 lineup.

Therefore, iPhone 16e users may have to wait for their trade-in eligibility or buy the iPhone 17 models from offline stores or e-commerce platforms to get a great deal, since it's a latest generation model.