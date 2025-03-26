iPhone 17 with transparent UI? WWDC 2025 logo teases major iOS 19 changes

Apple has been reportedly working on a major overhaul of the iOS platform with iOS 19, with VisionOS-like transparency present across the UI, as per Bloomberg’s recent reporting. Now, Apple has finally announced that WWDC 2025, where iOS 19, alongside the new macOS, iPadOS, is expected to be announced, is going to start on June 19. In doing so, the tech giant has also revealed the branding for WWDC 2025, and it does contribute to the overall narrative of iOS 19 having translucent/transparent elements across the UI. How? Read on. WWDC 2025 starts June 9, 2025.(Apple)

Also Read: Vivo V50e set to launch soon with India-exclusive wedding portrait studio feature: Report

WWDC 2025 Logo Hints At Something Big Coming

If you observe the WWDC 2025 logo, you will notice that the 25 is made to look translucent, and this is exactly what has been said in reports so far.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hints that iOS 19 is going to be the most significant redesign of iOS since iOS 7 (launched in 2013), and we think Apple’s branding detail being significant enough to highlight this has to be a sign of things to come.

What Is Currently Expected?

So far, reports say that phones like the iPhone 16 series, when they get updated to iOS 19, will have a VisionOS-like UI. For those uninitiated, VisionOS is Apple’s latest OS, which the company has created for Apple Vision Pro—its mixed reality headset.

This is also expected to make the UI cohesive across its own platforms, including macOS. Gurman says that there will be greater transparency, new types of windows and buttons, and an overall effort to make Apple’s ecosystem feel more consistent and familiar.

Also, it is worth noting that these changes won’t be limited to iOS 19; they could also be present on other Apple platforms, including iPadOS 19, macOS 16, and more.

We think this could finally be the big break that Apple needs to stand out. Fans and buyers have more or less grown bored of having the same look and feel over past several generations, and this could finally help Apple grab fresh eyeballs and keep the already invested ones invested for long.

Also Read: iQOO Z10 colour variants, chip, and more revealed: Know what’s coming