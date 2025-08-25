iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: 5 key upgrades we expect to see next year

This year, Apple launched its new affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e, with powerful features, but an ancient design. Now the company is speculated to have finalised the plans for the iPhone 17e model, and it could debut early next year. As per recent rumours, the iPhone 17e is tipped for major upgrades over its predecessor, allowing buyers to experience the latest features at a lower price than the flagship models. Therefore, if you are waiting for an ideal iPhone model that gives you an iOS experience along with the latest features, then know what iPhone 17e upgrades are expected compared to the current iPhone 16e model. iPhone 17e tipped for a new design, A19 chip, and more. Know how it compares to the iPhone 16e.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: 5 Key upgrades to expect

Design: The iPhone 16e was introduced with a design similar to the iPhone 14 with a display notch. However, the iPhone 17e is expected to have a similar design to the standard iPhone 15 model. Therefore, we can expect several modifications, making the smartphone look stylish and fresh compared to the iPhone 16e.

Display: The iPhone 17e may come with similar display tech as the iPhone 16e, with a 6.1-inch OLED screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the iPhone 17e could feature Dynamic Island instead of a notch. This could be a welcome addition to the affordable iPhone.

Camera: The iPhone 17e is expected to retain a similar 48MP single rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera as the iPhone 16e. However, we can expect upgrades from the hardware and software front that may enhance the image quality. As far as the iPhone 16e is concerned, it also offers a promising camera performance.

Performance: The iPhone 17e is expected to be powered by the A19 chip, similar to the iPhone 17 model. It may also offer 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence. Whereas the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip for performance.

Battery: The iPhone 16e is backed by a 4,005 mAh battery, which is even bigger than the iPhone 16 model. Therefore, we also expect to see a bigger battery and greater battery life on the iPhone 17e model next year.