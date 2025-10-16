iPhone 18 Pro is tipped for this major camera upgrade next year: Here’s what we know

Apple has officially announced its iPhone 17 series, and all models are gaining much popularity among buyers. While the iPhone 17 models are still making their space in the flagship market, leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have already started to circulate on the internet. Although it's too early to make an assumption, the next generation of iPhones are tipped to get a major camera upgrade. This upgrade could place the iPhone 18 Pro models at the top of all flagships in terms of camera, and could even compete neck-to-neck with the next year’s Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile. Apple iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to offer upgraded camera performance with this new addition to the main sensor.(HT Photo)

iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade

According to an ETnews report, Apple has reportedly finalised the use of a variable aperture for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, which will likely be launched next fall. The new addition to the camera will allow users to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor by making changes to the aperture settings. This new camera technology will be a first for iPhones, marking a major upgrade if the reports are true.

It was highlighted that the variable aperture will be integrated into the main camera of the iPhone 18 Pro models. This will allow users to experiment with different styles of photography and capture detailed low-light images. The report also said that this addition could differentiate iPhones among competitors.

The iPhone 18 Pro camera aperture is said to be manufactured by LG Innotek and Foxconn. Whereas a crucial component of the aperture, named the actuator, will be built by Chinese manufacturers Luxshare ICT and Sunny Optical. Earlier, the variable aperture for the camera was expected for iPhone 17 Pro models; however, the plans were revised. Now, we will still have to wait until September 2026 to confirm the claims, since there could be several changes in plans till the time of launch.

Apart from this camera upgrade, the iPhone 18 Pro is also rumoured to get a redesigned Camera Control button that will bring pressure-sensitive inputs in place of swipe gestures. This may offer a seamless user experience and offer more precision.