iPhone Air impressions: Not meant for mobile nerds but a practical choice for many

iPhone Air is a completely new addition to Apple’s line-up. It’s officially the slimmest iPhone ever, and I have to give credit to Apple for pulling off this design. But it’s also a polarising device—mobile nerds will have plenty of complaints. The “Air” branding naturally brings the MacBook Air to mind, yet the iPhone Air costs more than the latest MacBook Air M4 and is nowhere near as productive. Apple iPhone Air first impressions: sleek design, solid performance, but some compromises to consider.(Debashis Sarkar)

Still, buying a phone shouldn’t feel so complicated, right?

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone Air unboxing

The iPhone Air looks stunning, and I’d honestly love to flaunt it without a case. But the trade-offs to make it this slim feel steep. Before I get into those compromises, let’s talk pricing. In India, the iPhone 17 (256GB) is ₹82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is ₹1,34,900. The iPhone Air (256GB) sits awkwardly in the middle at ₹1,19,900, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) at ₹1,49,900. You can probably already sense the dilemma.

If budget is a concern, the iPhone 17 is a no-nonsense choice. And if you’re willing to stretch a little, the iPhone 17 Pro offers much more for just ₹15,000 extra. So, who exactly is the iPhone Air for? The answer is simpler than you think.

The iPhone Air isn’t built for spec-sheet chasers. The world has moved on from obsessing over specs, and there’s a growing crowd of people who just want a phone that’s reliable, easy to carry, and lasts a few years. Not everyone is a content creator or a gamer. Many people just need a phone that looks good, takes nice photos, runs smoothly, has decent battery life, feels durable, and holds up for 3 to 4 years. That’s exactly the space the iPhone Air is aiming for.

Now, about those compromises. Apple has launched an exclusive wireless power bank for the iPhone Air, and that tells you everything. Yes, it can last a full day if you’re careful, but I doubt you’ll ever leave home without the charger or power bank. And once you add the power bank, the “slimmest iPhone ever” claim becomes meaningless.

Durability, though, isn’t a concern. The iPhone Air uses the same Ceramic Shield 2 front and back as the iPhone 17 Pro series, plus a titanium frame. It doesn’t bend easily, and if it breaks, well, so can the Pro Max. Apple hasn’t cut corners here.

What worries me is the mandatory eSIM. There’s no physical SIM card slot. Yes, Airtel and Jio offer reliable eSIM support in India, but eSIM still isn’t mainstream. For frequent international travellers, it’s an extra headache. And honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with an eSIM-only phone. Imagine if your display breaks, you can’t just pop your SIM into another phone. Instead, you’re stuck making customer care calls. Of course, eSIM is the future, but right now, it makes me uneasy.

On cameras, the iPhone Air looks underwhelming on paper, but in use, it’s solid. You won’t feel short-changed compared to the iPhone 17. There’s no ultra-wide and no telephoto- two lenses I missed, especially the telephoto, but for most people, that won’t be a deal-breaker. I’ll go deeper into this in my full review.

Performance isn’t an issue either. The iPhone Air runs on the same A19 Pro chip as the iPhone 17 Pro series. But I did notice compromises with the speaker setup, it only has a single top-firing speaker, and sound feels flat. Charging speeds also remain limited: about 50% in 30 minutes, which isn’t exactly “fast” anymore.

iPhone Air first impressions

You’ll either love the iPhone Air or dislike it. There’s no in-between. It makes sense for people who want a phone that simply works and don’t care about spec sheets. If you’re after a fresh design and a sleek, practical iPhone, this one might be for you. But if you’re a mobile nerd chasing features, the iPhone Air won’t win you over.