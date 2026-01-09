iPhone Air price slashed by over 28,000: Here’s how to grab the offer

iPhone Air has received a significant price cut in India, making it one of the most affordable ways to own the latest model. Vijay Sales is currently offering discounts that bring the device down by more than Rs. 28,000 from its original launch price. iPhone Air is now available at a huge discount for a limited time.(HT)

The iPhone Air debuted alongside the iPhone 17 series at Rs. 1,19,900. Under the current Vijay Sales offer, the smartphone is available for Rs. 94,990. Buyers can also avail an extra Rs. 4,000 off when using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, Axis Bank credit cards, or HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. This brings the effective price to Rs. 90,990. Customers interested in the deal should act quickly, as such offers are often time-limited.

Also read: Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus with 200MP camera launched in India - All details

iPhone Air: Key Specifications

The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple has given the design a boost with a titanium frame and a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, and is claiming it as the most durable yet.

Also read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: What do you get for the extra cost?

Under the hood, the device is powered by Apple's new A19 Pro chip, also used in the iPhone 17 Pro models, paired with the C1x modem, which Apple says is twice as fast as its predecessor. As for the optics, the iPhone Air includes a 48MP Fusion camera with a 12MP telephoto lens and an 18MP front camera featuring Centre Stage for video calls. Users can record with front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Also read: I think these are the 6 best camera phones in India right now (2026)

In terms of connectivity, the handset includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, supported by Apple’s new N1 chip. Battery life supports up to 40 hours of video playback. The iPhone Air is e-SIM-only globally to optimise internal space. It also comes equipped with additional features like an Action button for quick access to apps or functions and Camera Control, which allows instant launch of the camera or activation of visual intelligence features.