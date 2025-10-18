iPhone Fold launch delayed for another year due to…

Apple was anticipated to launch its first-ever foldable phone in 2026. Several rumours surrounding the iPhone Fold were also circulated, but the recent reports highlight that Apple may have delayed the launch. Instead of September 2026, the iPhone Fold may not launch until 2027. Therefore, we may have to wait another year to see Apple launch a foldable device. Reportedly, several crucial factors, including design, specs, and hinge, have not been finalised, and the company is also short in supply of foldable displays, causing the delay in production. iPhone Fold may not launch in 2026 due to several production challenges.(HT Tech)

iPhone Fold launch: When Apple may launch its folding phone?

According to The Elec report, the iPhone Fold may not launch until 2027. It is highlighted that Apple is yet to finalise the foldable design, specifications, and hinge, and it may not be able to mass produce the device in quarter 3 of 2026. One of the key factors for delay is said to be the unfinalised design for the hinge system for crease-free display. Apple is also reported to source millions of display panels for the foldable, but it may not fulfil the requirements to conduct the mass production. Therefore, we can say that Apple is not prepared for the 2026 launch.

It is also being rumoured that Apple may have struggled to get the right components for the foldable due to its high-quality standard. Earlier, Apple struggled to get the perfect hinge mechanism and display to reduce the crease. Now, the company is falling short of component and display units. Now, people who were eagerly waiting for an iPhone Fold might have to wait much longer, as per recent leaks.

In addition, Mizuho Securities also reported that Apple may change its iPhone 18 launch strategy. It is anticipated that only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be launched in September 2026. Whereas iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will launch in 2027. And the iPhone Fold may get a separate launch date if it launches in 2027.