iPhone launch may soon get this big change, Apple is planning to split…

Apple is reportedly planning to change its long-standing iPhone release pattern, a shift that could reshape how the company introduces its smartphones in the coming years. According to the Apple analyst Mark Gurman in his Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, suggest that the company is preparing to move away from its single annual launch cycle. If the plan proceeds, Apple will begin releasing new iPhone models twice a year, starting with the iPhone 18 series. Apple is preparing for a major shake-up to the iPhone release schedule, starting with the iPhone 18 series. (REUTERS)

iPhone 18 Series: New Release Timeline (Expected)

According to Gurman, Apple aims to introduce three premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a foldable model often referred to as the iPhone Fold, during the fall of 2026. The remaining devices in the lineup, including the iPhone 18 and a lower-priced version called the iPhone 18e, are expected to follow in the spring of 2027. He noted that Apple could maintain this pattern for the foreseeable future, which would place five or six new iPhones on the market each year.

Gurman also suggested that Apple may use the spring window to unveil another device tentatively known as the iPhone Air. Some reports claim that the company has reconsidered or paused plans for a thinner second-generation version of this model, but Apple has not confirmed these details.

Discussions about a split release for the iPhone 18 line have circulated since May, but Gurman’s comments give the reports greater weight. He observed that concentrating every major iPhone launch in the fall placed pressure on multiple departments, including marketing and engineering. He added that the tight schedule reduced the company’s ability to balance revenue through the year. Apple’s recent challenges, including delays in rolling out Apple Intelligence features and a revised Siri experience, have drawn more attention to these stresses.

If Apple implements the new schedule, high-end models would continue to arrive around September, while standard and budget options would launch about six months later. The structure would allow Apple to drive early sales of its most advanced devices, while keeping interest in the brand steady throughout the year. Customers who wait for the lower-priced versions may still face a gap in features compared to the Pro models, as Apple typically reserves some capabilities for its top-tier phones.

This shift, if confirmed, would mark one of the largest changes in Apple’s iPhone planning since the company began its fall launch tradition more than a decade ago.