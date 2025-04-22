iPhone slowing down? 4 easy ways to clear cache, improve performance and more

An iPhone full of junk is far from ideal. It not only slows down your device but also occupies unnecessary storage and, most importantly, can be a constant annoyance, especially if cluttered spaces affect your peace of mind. Keeping this in mind, iOS offers several ways to declutter your device. So, here are four simple ways to clean up your iPhone, improve performance, and free up space. Clearing Safari cache can help with various errors.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

1. Clear the cache on the Safari web browser

Clearing your cache can have multiple benefits. Firstly, it removes unnecessary storage data. Secondly, it can resolve errors your browser may be showing. Clearing the Safari cache can help make your phone feel faster and more responsive.

Here’s how to delete the cache and cookies in Safari:

Head to your iPhone Settings, then go to Apps, and tap on Safari. Tap on Clear History and Website Data. Under the History and Website Data section, you will see multiple options including time frames and various profiles you might have.

2. Organise your apps on the Home Screen

iOS doesn’t have an app drawer like Android. It does have the App Library, but it’s not quite the same. That’s why it’s helpful to organise your apps directly on the Home Screen using folders.

On the first Home Screen page, we recommend placing the apps you use most frequently. These might include social media apps, your mail client such as Gmail, fitness apps, or even a weather widget, if you are likely to check the weather regularly.

On the second page, you can create folders for categories like utilities, finance apps, social media, and so on. We suggest keeping it to no more than two or three pages. This not only keeps your phone tidy but also makes it easier to find what you’re looking for.

3. Uninstall all unnecessary apps

We often install apps and then forget about them. This could be due to trying a new app you read about online, or downloading something you thought you’d use. You may also find yourself with duplicate apps, multiple apps to manage payments, to book flights, to book hotels, and so on.

Learn to identify the apps you actually use the most. Then, go to the App Library and look for those you don’t use at all. Simply uninstall them. This will simplify your life whenever you're searching for a specific app and give you peace of mind knowing no app is sitting in your phone without use. Not to forget, you do save on space this way, too.

4. Go though the Photos and videos

There’s also another way to declutter your phone, and that involves your photos. There are likely to be multiple duplicates, along with images that are not needed at all, simply sitting there and taking up space on your phone.

Fortunately, there’s an option within the Photos app that makes identifying duplicates easier. It’s actually labelled Duplicates, and can be found under the Utilities tab in the Photos app. To access it, open the Photos app, scroll all the way down, and you’ll see the Utilities section. Tap on the Duplicates option, review all the duplicate images, and then delete them.

You can also manually search for images and videos that serve no real purpose, such as random screenshots and similar content. While this might be a time consuming process, it’s worth going through your photos and deleting anything unnecessary.

