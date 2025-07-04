iPhone users get new wallpaper from Apple to mark new launch - How to download

Apple has announced that its next retail store, Apple Umeda, will open on Saturday, 20 July 2025 in Osaka, Japan. To mark the occasion, the company has released a new set of custom-designed wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac, continuing a tradition of celebrating store launches with digital artwork. The artwork is based on a creative take of the Apple logo, rendered in a colourful and contemporary design. (Apple)

As with many previous Apple Store openings, the Umeda launch is accompanied by exclusive visuals inspired by the local culture and the store’s identity. These wallpapers are available for download via the official Apple Umeda store page, and the correct version will automatically be shown based on the device being used.

Apple has long used retail store openings as a moment of connection with its local customer base, often combining unique artwork with in-store events. While physical attendance is limited to those in or around Osaka, the availability of downloadable wallpapers allows Apple fans worldwide to join in the celebration.

Apple Umeda is expected to offer the full retail experience, including hands-on access to Apple’s product lineup, Today at Apple sessions, Genius Bar support, and personal setup services. Japan remains a strategic market for Apple, with a strong user base and high demand for premium technology.

Although the company no longer launches as many stores per year as in previous decades, each new opening is designed with architectural and experiential intent. The Umeda store is expected to continue this approach, aligning with Apple’s broader global retail philosophy that blends form, function and local inspiration.

The wallpapers are formatted for multiple devices and follow Apple’s minimalist design ethos while still being vibrant and distinctive. They are free to download and require no Apple ID to access.

For fans of Apple design, new store launches like Umeda offer not just a retail milestone but a creative moment that reflects the brand’s continued investment in artistry, locality and user experience.