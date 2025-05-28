iPhone users may wirelessly transfer eSIM to Android with iOS 19 update- Here’s what we know

Planning to switch from iPhone to Android, but finding the eSIM transfer a hassle? Then, Apple may have finally found an easy way for users to transfer their eSIM from iPhone to Android seamlessly. Reportedly, the upcoming iOS 19 update could bring a wireless eSIM transfer method, which was found in the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update. As of now, iPhone users are required to get in touch with their SIM providers for a QR code to scan and transfer an eSIM to a new phone. Now, the iOS 19 update may simplify the process, making the daunting task quick and hassle-free. Apple and Google may bring a new way to seamlessly transfer eSIM, here’s what we know.(AI Generated Image)

Also read: iOS 19 to take to boost iPhone’s battery life with help of AI

iOS 19 to bring eSIM transfer from iPhone to Android

According to an Android Authority report, a new string was found at the latest Android 16 Beta 1 under Google’s SIM Manager app, highlighting the “Transfer to Android” feature. This new finding could provide users with wireless transfer of eSIM from ‌iPhone‌ to Android phone seamlessly. It is suggested that the “Transfer to Android” feature may officially roll out with the latest Android 16 and iOS 19 updates, simplifying the eSIM transfer process.

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

Reportedly, iOS 19 could include a new Transfer to Android page, which can be found by going to the Settings app, then General, and the Transfer or Reset iPhone page. Then, the new Transfer to Android page could consist of an “Other Options” tab, which may allow users to wirelessly transfer the iPhone’s eSIM to an Android phone. The transfer process may include scanning a QR code on the new Android phone, similar to how carrier transfer works. Furthermore, users may have to write the session ID and passcode, which will likely be generated by the iPhone. Notably, the eSIM transfer process is based on speculations, and we may get a glimpse of how the feature will work at the upcoming WWDC 2025 event.

Also read: iOS 19 leak hints at VisionOS-inspired redesign with fluid animations, rounded icons, and more

Therefore, if you are planning to switch, then you may want to wait for the iOS 19 stable release in September 2025. As of now, it's unclear what encourages Apple and Google to collaborate for seamless eSIM transfer, but it can be assumed that both companies are planning to bring hassle-free features for their users.

Mobile Finder: Apple iPhone 17 Air LATEST specs, features, and price