iPhone users to get more battery life with this iOS 26 feature

Battery life is one of the biggest concerns for iPhone users, and Apple seems to know it well. Whether you use the slim and light iPhone Air, the powerhouse iPhone 17 Pro Max, or an older model, the latest iOS 26 update brings a new feature that promises to make your iPhone last longer on busy days, it’s called Adaptive Power. Latest iOS 26 update brings a new feature that promises to make your iPhone last longer.(Ayushmann Chawla )

Adaptive Power: A smarter way to save battery

Unlike Low Power Mode, which cuts down performance and disables key features, Adaptive Power is designed to subtly stretch your iPhone’s battery life without a noticeable drop in performance. You can find it under Settings → Battery → Power Mode.

Apple explains that when your iPhone detects unusually high power usage, Adaptive Power automatically makes small adjustments, such as slightly lowering the display brightness or slowing down background processes, to keep your phone running longer.

Minimal trade-offs, maximum endurance

The idea is simple: instead of throttling your iPhone all the time, Adaptive Power reacts only when you’re pushing your device harder than usual. So on normal days, you won’t even notice it working. But when battery drain spikes, it quietly steps in to give you a few extra hours.

Limited to newer iPhones

The feature, however, isn’t for everyone. Adaptive Power is available only on devices that support Apple Intelligence, meaning you’ll need at least an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone Air, or the new iPhone 17 series to use it.

It’s a thoughtful addition to iOS 26, one that could make a real difference for users who often find themselves running low before the day ends.