iPhone users to get these new features with upcoming iOS 26.1 update

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 26.1 in the coming weeks, bringing several useful updates and design changes to iPhone users. Currently in beta testing, the new version is expected to arrive in early November and will be available for iPhone 11 and newer models, though a few features will remain exclusive to the latest devices. iOS 26.1 update is likely to roll out in the first half of November, following final testing.

The iOS 26.1 update focuses on everyday usability, visual customisation, and improved security, adding subtle refinements across the system. Here are the key highlights of what users can expect.

Customisable Liquid Glass design

A major addition is a new toggle for the Liquid Glass design, which first appeared in iOS 26. With iOS 26.1, users can adjust how transparent or opaque the interface appears by selecting between “Clear” and “Tinted” modes in the Display and Brightness settings. This gives users greater control over the look and feel of their iPhone’s interface.

Slide to stop alarms and timers

Apple has made a small but thoughtful change to the Clock app. Instead of tapping a large on-screen “Stop” button, which some users found easy to hit by mistake, iOS 26.1 introduces a “slide to stop” gesture for both alarms and timers. The change aims to reduce accidental dismissals and add a tactile, physical-like motion to stopping alarms.

Lock screen and Apple Music tweaks

A new setting in Settings > Lock Screen now allows users to disable the “swipe to open Camera” shortcut on the lock screen. This is a welcome addition for those who frequently trigger the camera unintentionally.

Meanwhile, in Apple Music, users can now swipe left or right on the mini-player to switch between tracks, an intuitive feature long requested by listeners.

Apple TV rebrand and new language support

In preparation for the Apple TV+ rebranding, iOS 26.1 introduces a redesigned, more colourful Apple TV app icon. The streaming platform will simply be known as Apple TV going forward.

Apple is also expanding its Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation features to more languages, including Danish, Turkish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian, among others.

Improved background security updates

Lastly, Apple is refining its system security process. A new option called Background Security Improvements will automatically install small security patches between major updates, replacing the earlier Rapid Security Response system.

When to expect iOS 26.1

The iOS 26.1 update is likely to roll out in the first half of November, following final testing. Users can expect performance optimisations, smoother interface animations, and several subtle quality-of-life upgrades as Apple continues to refine the iPhone experience.