iPhone users to get these new features with upcoming iOS update

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 26.2, introducing a fresh batch of upgrades across core apps like Reminders, Music, Podcasts, News, and more. The update also refines Apple Watch features, enhances EU-specific functionalities, and expands the customisation options introduced in iOS 26.1. Here’s a clear look at what’s coming. iOS 26.2 finally adds an “Urgent” option inside the Reminders app. (Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

Smarter Reminders and offline Apple Music lyrics

iOS 26.2 finally adds an “Urgent” option inside the Reminders app. Marking a task as urgent automatically sets off an alert when it’s due, giving users a more reliable way to avoid missing important deadlines.

Apple Music also gets a notable upgrade: offline access to song lyrics. Users can now view synced, translated, and beat-by-beat lyrics even without Wi-Fi or mobile data. The feature works across entire libraries, making long flights or patchy network areas a lot more bearable.

Big changes to Apple Podcasts

The update brings AI-generated chapters to Podcasts, automatically breaking down episodes into sections when creators don’t supply their own. A new Podcast Mentions feature also highlights shows referenced in the episode, letting listeners follow them instantly from the player or transcript.

Sleep Score becomes stricter

Paired with watchOS 26.2, the Sleep Score is being recalibrated. Users had complained that scores were too lenient. Apple has tightened the grading scale, meaning the same sleep quality may now earn a lower score. The “Very High” category now requires 96–100 points.

Apple News redesign

To make navigation easier, Apple News adds dedicated quick-access buttons for Sports, Puzzles, Politics, and Food. A new Following tab consolidates your favourites, saved stories, and reading history, while the Search tab is simplified for better content discovery.

EU-specific changes

Users in the European Union gain access to Live Translation via AirPods, delayed earlier because of DMA regulations. However, iOS 26.2 also removes Wi-Fi syncing between iPhone and Apple Watch due to interoperability rules, meaning networks must now be entered manually on both devices.

More customisation and new alerts settings

Liquid Glass gets a new Lock Screen slider that adjusts the clock’s transparency beyond previous Clear or Tinted modes. Meanwhile, a new Enhanced Safety Alerts menu adds controls for earthquake warnings, threat alerts, and optional location sharing to improve accuracy.

Additional small features include table support in Freeform, new exclusions for websites in the Passwords app, and a “Flash to Alerts” accessibility option.

iOS 26.2 is in beta and expected to roll out widely in mid-December.