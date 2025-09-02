iQOO 15 5G mobile price in India, launch date, camera, and other specs

iQOO 15 5G price in India: The most exciting time of the year is here, with several brands introducing their new flagship smartphones. In August, we witnessed the launch of the Google Pixel 10 series, September will be all iPhone 17 series, and October will be the month for flagship Android phones. One of the awaited flagship phones is the iQOO 15 5G, which is expected to debut next month. Although it will be a China launch, the smartphone will likely make its global debut in the upcoming months. iQOO 15 5G mobile will likely be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor.(IQOO)

With iQOO 15 coming soon, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse of what we can expect this year. Therefore, here’s everything you need to know about iQOO’s upcoming flagship launch.

iQOO 15 5G: What to expect

A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shared a post on Weibo revealing several crucial details about the upcoming iQOO 15 5G model. Reportedly, the upcoming flagship is tipped for major performance and camera upgrades, as per the specifications leaked by a tipster.

It is expected that the iQOO 15 could feature a 6.8-inch Samsung AMOLED display that may offer 2K resolution. For performance, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. In addition, the iQOO 15 is expected to be backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery, offering lasting performance and could offer 100W fast charging support.

For photography, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature a triple camera setup that will likely include a 50MP 1/1.5-inch main camera, a 50MP periscope camera, and it will also include an ultrawide lens. Apart from these major upgrades, the smartphone will likely feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a haptic motor, and dual speakers.

As of now, we are awaiting the official launch date globally to know what the flagship will offer in the highly competitive segment. As far as iQOO 15 5G price is concerned, it will likely be launched at around Rs. 60,000 in India. In addition, two other phones, the iQOO 15 Mini and iQOO 15 Ultra are expected to join the lineup later in 2026.