iQOO 15 pre-booking window now live ahead of launch: Price, features, availability and more

iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, iQOO 15, in India on November 26, but ahead of the official launch, it has started taking pre-orders of the upcoming device. The company is preparing to introduce its next flagship model with a series of major hardware and software upgrades, and early customers will have access to special benefits through a Priority Pass. iQOO 15 5G smartphone is launching in India on November 26.

iQOO 15: Pre-Orders Details and Offers

Pre-bookings for the iQOO 15 will open today at 12 pm IST on Amazon and the iQOO India online store. Customers who complete the process can claim a Priority Pass that includes iQOO TWS 1e wireless earbuds and an extended warranty package that adds 12 months of coverage.

iQOO 15: Price in India (Expected)

According to industry reports, the iQOO 15 is likely to be available in India at a starting price of Rs. 65,000. The company has not yet disclosed the exact pricing, but has already confirmed several details about the device. The handset is confirmed to be available in two colour options: Alpha (black) and Legend (white)..

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO 15 is expected to feature Samsung’s 2K M14 LEAD OLED panel. The display could support high peak brightness, Dolby Vision playback and triple ambient light sensors. iQOO has also integrated a dual-axis vibration motor designed to provide precise feedback during gaming sessions and regular use. The iQOO 15 will house a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and include LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage and the in-house Supercomputing Chip Q3. It will also use an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapour chamber to manage heat during demanding tasks. iQOO confirmed that the handset will run on OriginOS 6 built on Android 16, which will make it the brand’s first device in India to launch with this software version. The company has committed to five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

As for the optics, the iQOO 15 is expected to carry a triple camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It is also expected to include a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Lastly, the device will include a Game Live Streaming Assistant that enables users to broadcast gameplay through a connected laptop or desktop without extra equipment.