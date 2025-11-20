Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India price leaked ahead of launch, to start at Rs…

Vivo’s upcoming X300 series, scheduled to launch in India on December 2, now has an apparent price leak ahead of its debut. While most specifications of the X300 and X300 Pro were already known thanks to their China launch, the Indian pricing was the one missing piece. A new leak now fills in the blanks, and as expected, the flagship series won’t come cheap. Vivo X300 Pro, X300 smartphones are set to launch in India on December 2.(Vivo )

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo X300 will start at ₹75,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB/512GB model will reportedly cost ₹81,999, while the top-end 16GB/512GB variant is said to be priced at ₹85,999.

The more premium Vivo X300 Pro, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in India in a single 16GB/512GB configuration, carrying a price tag of ₹1,09,999. Vivo will also sell an optional pro-level photography kit, which is tipped to cost ₹19,999.

These prices mark a considerable jump over the Chinese pricing. In China, the X300 12GB/256GB model starts at roughly ₹54,700, while the X300 Pro 16GB/512GB variant sits at around ₹75,000, a difference likely driven by taxes, duties and positioning in India’s premium segment.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro: Key Specs

Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature Vivo’s latest imaging systems, continuing the brand’s push into high-end mobile photography.

The Vivo X300 is the more compact model, offering a 6.31-inch OLED display, a 50MP selfie camera, and a triple rear camera setup featuring a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope telephoto. Despite its smaller size, it houses a substantial 6040mAh battery.

The Vivo X300 Pro steps things up with a 6.78-inch OLED display, the same 50MP front camera, and a different combination at the back: a 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 200MP telephoto unit. It packs an even larger 6510mAh battery.

With these leaked prices and high-end hardware, the X300 series is shaping up to be Vivo’s most ambitious India launch yet. All details will be officially confirmed on December 2.