Realme GT 8 Pro launching in India today: How to watch livestream, price, features and more

Realme is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, Realme GT 8 Pro, in India today. The latest device is designed to appeal to Indian users with its advanced features, camera and new design. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and this time, Realme has collaborated with Ricoh GR, Japan's iconic camera brand, to give users a specialised and unique camera experience. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming device may offer and how to watch the launch event live. Realme GT 8 Pro is launching in India today at 12 pm IST. (Realme)

Realme GT 8 Pro: How to watch India Launch Live

Realme will begin the launch event at 12:00 PM IST. Interested viewers can tune in via the company’s official website or its YouTube channel, both of which will stream the event in real time. Once the launch concludes, the Realme GT 8 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and authorised retail partners across the country.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications and Features

Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.79-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 7000 nits. It is likely to run on Android 16, along with Realme UI 7.0. For photography, the device will carry a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device may include a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is also expected to house a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support to give users who need longer battery backup with quick charging options. In addition, the company is expected to introduce a removable or interchangeable camera island design, which could give users a new way to personalise the device.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Price in India (Expected)

Early reports suggest that the Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 59,999. However, the final price will be confirmed at the launch event. Stay tuned with HT Tech for more updates on the launch and price.