iQOO anniversary sale 2025: Get huge discounts on iQOO 13, Neo 10R, and others

Vivo sub-brand, iQOO, officially completes 5 years in India with its exciting smartphone lineup, wearables, and other devices. As part of its 5-year anniversary celebration, iQOO has announced massive discounts and deals on its smartphones, including the flagship iQOO 13 and the latest Neo 10 series. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the best time, as discounts and offers are live on the iQOO India website and Amazon. Check out the list of smartphones available at discounted prices, along with an additional offer to get a great deal. Also, check the iQOO anniversary sale 2025 date and timeline, so you do not miss out on this great opportunity. Grab the new iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10 series, and other smartphones at huge discounts.( iQOO)

iQOO anniversary sale 2025

The iQOO anniversary sale 2025 will start from June 9, today and will last till June 13 in India. Buyers can avail exclusive deals on iQOO smartphones on Amazon and the iQOO E-store, but only on a selected list of products. During the sale, iQOO is offering up to Rs.6000 of instant discount with bank offer, significantly reducing the price of smartphones. Here’s a list of smartphones you can buy during the anniversary sale:

The iQOO 12 is originally priced at Rs.50999, however, buyers can get it for Rs.44999, with Rs.6000 instant discount on a bank offer. Additionally, the latest iQOO 13 is available at a sale price of Rs.52999, down from the original price of Rs.54999. The company is also offering free TWS with the purchase, making it a smarter buy.

If you are in search of mid-range smartphones, then the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10R are also available at a discounted price. The iQOO Neo 10 gets a Rs.2000 discount with an effective sale price of Rs.29999, whereas the iQOO Neo 10R gets Rs.2500 off, with a discount price of just Rs.24499, down from Rs.26999.

Another smartphone series to look at is the new iQOO Z10 series, which is also available at a discounted price. The iQOO Z10, which retails for Rs.21999, is now available at just Rs.19999 after a Rs.2000 bank discount. On the other hand, the iQOO Z10x is available at just Rs.12749 after Rs.750 discount. Therefore, buyers can pick from a wide variety of iQOO smartphones.