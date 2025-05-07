iQOO Neo 10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: How this sub- 35,000 Android battle may unfold

Motorola recently launched the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in the Indian market, starting at ₹29,999. The 12GB/256GB variant, with 12GB RAM, is priced at ₹33,999. This phone is soon expected to face competition from iQOO's upcoming Neo 10, which is reportedly going to launch for under ₹35,000. The design and other key features of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 have been teased on Amazon.(iQOO)

If you are in the market for a phone costing between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000, you might be wondering if you should wait for the iQOO Neo 10. Here is a brief comparison based on the iQOO Neo 10's rumoured specifications so far. Read on.

MediaTek vs Snapdragon Chipsets

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, alongside 8GB or 12GB of RAM. In contrast, the iQOO Neo 10 is reportedly going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM. This certainly makes the comparison interesting, as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is going to be the successor to the 8s Gen 3 that powers the iQOO Neo 10R (review).

Triple vs Dual Camera Setup

Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Teased images of the iQOO Neo 10 have shown a camera module with two lenses. These are rumoured to be a 50MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

In terms of versatility, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro certainly has the upper hand. However, our recent experience with the iQOO Neo 10R showcased a promising primary camera. So, while the iQOO Neo 10 may not offer as many focal lengths, its main camera could still deliver a solid experience.

Curved vs Flat Displays

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is equipped with a curved P-OLED display, measuring 6.7 inches, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to come with a flat AMOLED display, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and potentially measuring 6.78 inches. It also remains to be seen what materials iQOO opts for, whether it sticks with polycarbonate like the iQOO Neo 10R or goes for more premium materials.

As for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, it gets a vegan leather finish at the back, giving it a premium look. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 dual water resistance and Military Standard 810H compliance. It's unclear if the iQOO Neo 10 will offer similar durability and protection, but more will become clear at launch.

