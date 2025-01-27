iQOO Neo 10R India launch confirmed; to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and dual cameras: Details

The iQOO Neo 10R has been rumoured to launch in the Indian market for quite some time now. Earlier this month, various reports suggested the same, and iQOO has now come forward to release a teaser about the phone. The teaser confirms several details, including the fact that it will launch in the country alongside some of its specifications. Here’s all you need to know so far. Read on. iQOO Neo 10R teaser shared by iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya(iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10R Teaser

iQOO has released a teaser confirming that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, aligning with earlier rumours. The teaser also uses the marketing tagline, “Fastest smartphone in the segment,” which hints that the rumour about device launching around the ₹30,000 price bracket in India could end up being true.

The teaser further reveals the phone’s design, showcasing a dual-tone back with a mix of purple shades. It also highlights the camera system, which appears to feature a dual-camera setup likely consisting of a wide and ultra-wide configuration.

Reports suggest the primary camera could be a 50MP Sony IMX600 sensor, while the ultra-wide shooter may feature an 8MP sensor.

What More Do We Know About the iQOO Neo 10R?

Earlier this month, tipster Paras Guglani revealed several details about the device and correctly predicted its launch in India. It was mentioned that the iQOO Neo 10R would likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to come with 8GB RAM in the base variant and 12GB RAM in the top-end variant, with 256 GB of storage available across all models.

The phone is also rumoured to pack a 6,400 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

In terms of colour options, the iQOO Neo 10R is said to be available in two variants: Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium. Further, the phone could launch in February 2025.