iQOO Neo 10R India launch tipped: Expected specs, variants, and all you need to know

iQOO is expected to launch its flagship phone, the iQOO 13, today in India. However, behind the scenes, the brand appears to be working on launching another new device in the market as well, possibly belonging to the Neo series. It could be likely called the iQOO Neo 10R, and based on reports suggest it could be similar to the iQOO Neo 10, which was launched in China recently. Here’s what we know so far. iQOO Neo 10R could be iQOO's next mid-ranger for the Indian market.(iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10R: Three Variants Expected In India

Thanks to recent leaks, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the device. This information comes courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details about the alleged iQOO Neo 10R and its imminent launch in India.

According to the tipster, the iQOO Neo 10R will be available in two configurations: an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Additionally, there may also be an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

It remains unclear which phone the iQOO Neo 10R is based on. In the past, iQOO has rebranded its Chinese models for the Indian market under different names. A similar approach could be followed this time, where the Chinese iQOO Neo 10 might be launched in India as the iQOO Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10: Expected Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 series in China includes two devices: the iQOO Neo 10 and the iQOO Neo 10 Pro. Both feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. They run Android 15 with FunTouchOS 15 on top.

However, the two models differ in terms of optics and processors. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the latest flagship from MediaTek. While the iQOO Neo 10, on the other hand, uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's previous-generation flagship chip, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In terms of cameras, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro features a dual 50MP setup, while the iQOO Neo 10 comes with a 50MP + 8MP configuration. Both smartphones pack a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It remains to be seen whether iQOO will launch one of these models or introduce a completely new device under the Neo series in India.

