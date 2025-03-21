iQOO Z10 launching on April 11 in India: Know what’s coming

After announcing the iQOO Neo 10R, the company is all set to announce its new generation Z series model, the iQOO Z10 in India. This new smartphone will officially replace the iQOO Z9 5G which was launched last year. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India is officially teasing the smartphone, revealing the India launch date and that it will come with the “largest battery.” Alongside the launch, the company also gave a sneak peek at the smartphone’s circular camera module, which looks quite impressive in the images. If you are someone looking for a longer battery life and are not really heavy on the pockets, then you may want to wait for the launch of the iQOO Z10 in India. iQOO Z10 is debuting next month with some crucial upgrades.(iQOO)

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

iQOO Z10 launch date in India

Based on the X post, the iQOO Z10 will officially be announced on April 11 in India. Teasing the smartphone, Nipun Marya said, “No limits, just power. Assemble Megataskers!”, as the device will reportedly have “India’s largest battery.” In the shared image, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will be backed by a massive 7300mAh battery.

Furthermore, we also got a glimpse of the circular camera module housing two camera sensors and a ring LED flash. The circular design reminded me of the Vivo X200 Ultra camera module. Additionally, we can also spot a textured rear panel in a silver colour, which gives the smartphone a premium look.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report

iQOO Z10 specs and features: What to expect

The iQOO Z10 is likely to come with a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. It will likely be backed by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We expect the smartphone to feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support and a 2MP auxiliary lens. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. More about the smartphone is expected to be announced during the launch or the company may tease some of the features ahead of the launch as well. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the latest updates. In terms of pricing, the iQOO Z10 is expected to launch under Rs.30000 in the mid-range segment as the predecessor.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone is worth the money