Is Ed Boon hinting at the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 reveal date?

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the popular fighting game series, launched in September to critical acclaim and fan praise.

The slashy-gritty-action game features a roster of iconic characters from various media, such as comics, movies, and TV shows. The game also promises to add more DLC characters in the future, such as Omni-Man and Homelander. However, fans are eager to know when the next reveal will be, and Ed Boon, the creative director of the game, may have dropped a clue on X.

Boon is known for his playful and cryptic tweets, often teasing or trolling fans about the game’s content. His most recent tweet was about the upcoming patch for Mortal Kombat 1, which will fix a bug that gives Player 1 an advantage over Player 2.

The tweet also included a hint at the end, which read:

Next Yield Cwik Corrections

The capitalized letters spell out New York Comic-Con (NYCC). This is an annual event that showcases various forms of entertainment, including comics, movies, TV shows, and video games. This year’s event will take place from October 12-15.

The creative director’s tweet suggests that something related to Mortal Kombat 1 will be revealed at the event.

Many fans speculated that it could be a gameplay trailer for Omni-Man, the first DLC character for Mortal Kombat 1. Omni-Man is a powerful superhero from the comic and TV series Invincible, who has a dark secret and a violent streak.

However, Boon quickly denied this possibility, saying that Omni-Man’s gameplay trailer will not be at NYCC. This does not rule out the possibility of seeing Omni-Man in some other form, such as a teaser or a cutscene. However, fans should not get their hopes too high.

Boon also recently posted an image of several horror icons, such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Ghostface. These are characters that many fans have requested to see in Mortal Kombat 1, as they fit the game’s brutal and bloody style. Boon did not confirm or deny if any of these characters will be added to the game, but he did spark some excitement among the fans.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans will have to wait until NYCC to see what Boon has in store for them. The event will take place later this October.

