Is Indian tech talent important and what exactly is an AI laptop? Qualcomm's Nitin Kumar answers

At the Snapdragon Summit 2025, Qualcomm introduced its latest advancement in computing technology, the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, marking a significant step into the AI-driven PC market. In an exclusive interview, Nitin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management for Snapdragon Chipsets at Qualcomm, discussed the innovation and India's pivotal role in Qualcomm's global strategy. Nitin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management for Snapdragon Chipsets at Qualcomm

Kumar highlighted India's critical contribution to Qualcomm's success. "The design of the X2 Elite architecture is a global effort. A substantial portion of our design work originates from India, with key centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad," he stated. This underscores Qualcomm's reliance on Indian engineering talent for developing cutting-edge technology for both mobile and PC markets.

The Snapdragon brand has been synonymous with premium smartphone performance. Qualcomm now aims to bring the same standard to laptops. "Just as premium Android equals Snapdragon, we want premium PCs to equal Snapdragon," Kumar explained. The Snapdragon X2 Elite represents a significant leap in that direction.

So, what exactly is an AI PC? Kumar described it as a device where AI operates seamlessly in the background to enhance the user experience. Qualcomm's AI Engine, which has powered smartphones for nearly a decade, is now extended to PCs. "With Windows Copilot Plus and AI-driven applications like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, Snapdragon's Neural Processing Unit (NPU) enables AI models to run natively, offering enhanced performance across creative and productivity tasks," he noted.

The naming of Snapdragon chips also drew attention. Kumar elucidated the rationale behind the "Elite" and "Extreme" variants. "Elite delivers flagship performance, while Elite Extreme caters to users who demand even more. Think of Elite as Pro and Elite Extreme as Pro Max." This tiered naming reflects Qualcomm's approach to addressing diverse user needs.

Performance gains with the X2 Elite are substantial. Compared to the previous generation, the new chipset delivers nearly a 40% improvement in CPU performance, a 50% boost in multi-threaded processing, and up to double the graphics capability. AI performance sees a jump from 45 TOPS to around 80 TOPS, nearly 80% improvement, all while enhancing battery efficiency. Kumar showcased reference designs, including ultra-thin form factors, paving the way for innovative laptops and mini-PCs.

India, Kumar emphasized, is a key market for Snapdragon PCs. "Devices are already available locally, and the feedback has been very positive, especially regarding performance, battery life, and cooling." Qualcomm values this feedback as it drives further innovation.

With the Snapdragon X2 Elite, Qualcomm aims to redefine the PC experience, bringing AI-enhanced computing to a broader audience, and ensuring India remains central to its journey.