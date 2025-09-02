Is there a hacker or an ex using your Google account? This fast method reveals every signed-in device

Google users, listen up! If you use Google’s services for email, photos, or files, you’re probably aware of how much personal information you store online. But have you ever wondered whether someone else might be snooping around in your account without your permission? Here’s an easy guide to help users find out if an unwanted visitor has access to their Google account and what to do next. Checking your Google account for unfamiliar devices protects your privacy - take action now to make sure only you have access.(AI-generated)

Why should you check?

Think of it like locking your front door at night, which is of paramount importance. Just as you check who’s coming and going in your home, it’s important to review which devices are signed in to your account. Your email and photos might not just appeal to hackers, sometimes even people you know could try to peek at your private information.

How to see who’s logged in

The fastest way is to go directly to google.com/devices while you’re signed in on your computer. You’ll see a full list of all the devices that have access to your Google account.

If you’d rather find it manually, just open a Google service (like Gmail), click your profile icon at the top right, choose “Manage your Google Account,” then click the “Security” tab. Scroll down until you see “Your devices” and click “Manage all devices.” Look through the list - if you spot any device you don’t recognise, click it and choose “Sign out.”

You can do the same thing from your phone using the Google app. Open the app, tap your profile picture, pick “Manage your Google Account,” navigate to “Security,” then find and manage your devices.

What if you spot a stranger?

If you see a device or location you don’t recognise, sign it out right away, then change your password to make sure your account is safe from future break-ins.

It’s not just about strange devices. Third-party apps or forgotten services you once linked to Google could also be a risk, especially if they’ve been abandoned or taken over by hackers. Regularly clearing out unused or unknown linked apps helps protect your account even more. Staying safe online doesn’t need to be complicated. A quick check of your Google devices and removing anything suspicious can help you lock the digital doors and keep your information private.