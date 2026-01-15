Edit Profile
    Is your iPhone VPN causing issues? Here’s how to turn it off or delete it

    VPNs keep your iPhone secure, but sometimes they cause issues. Here’s how to easily turn off, disconnect, or remove a VPN.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 2:09 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    VPNs protect your online activity and privacy, but there are times when you may need to turn them off. Whether it’s to access local content, improve connection speed, or save battery, controlling when your VPN runs on an iPhone is important. Here’s how to turn off a VPN on an iPhone, disconnect it, or remove it completely.

    How to turn off a VPN on your iPhone to manage connections easily. (AP)
    How to turn off a VPN on your iPhone to manage connections easily. (AP)

    Disconnect via the VPN App

    The simplest way to turn off a VPN is through its app. Locate the VPN app on your home screen, then open it. Most apps display a clear “disconnect” button or a power icon. Tap it and wait for the app to confirm that the VPN is disconnected. You can verify by checking the top of your iPhone screen: the “VPN” icon should no longer be visible.

    Also read: 5 Spotify features that other music apps can’t match

    Turn off VPN in iPhone Settings

    If you aren’t sure which VPN app is active or the app interface isn’t clear, you can disable it from Settings. Open the Settings app, scroll to “VPN” or go through General > VPN & Device Management depending on your iOS version. On the VPN page, toggle the status from “Connected” to “Not Connected.” This will turn off the VPN without deleting it, and the icon should disappear from your status bar.

    Delete the VPN App

    To remove the VPN entirely, delete the app from your phone. Tap and hold the app icon, select “Remove App,” and confirm. Then check the VPN settings page to ensure the configuration profile is gone. If a profile remains, tap the “i” next to it and choose “Delete VPN.” Once complete, the VPN is fully removed unless reinstalled.

    Also read: X says Grok will block bikini-style or revealing clothing image edits of real people

    Disable Automatic Reconnection

    Some VPNs reconnect automatically. Open the app’s preferences and turn off any “auto-connect” or similar settings. In iPhone VPN settings, also disable “Connect on Demand” for the active profile. If the VPN persists after deletion, your phone may have malware, or it could be managed by your workplace. Running a full antivirus scan can help in the case of malware.

    Also read: Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

    When to Turn Off a VPN

    Temporarily disabling your VPN can help if browsing slows down, mapping apps give incorrect results, your connection is unstable, a site blocks VPN access, or your battery is low. Turning off the VPN in these cases can improve performance without compromising security for long periods.

    By following these steps, you can control when your VPN runs and manage your iPhone’s connection more efficiently.

