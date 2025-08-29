Japanese AKAI launches Android PowerView Google TV series in India under 15000

AKAI has introduced its new PowerView Series in India, featuring Google TV powered by Android 14. The Japanese consumer electronics brand is positioning the lineup as a step forward in home entertainment, combining QLED and 4K displays with advanced gaming features and accessibility-focused options. AKAI PowerView Series TVs with Google TV powered by Android 14 bring QLED, 4K displays, and new accessibility features to India.(AKAI )

The PowerView range starts with a 32-inch HD Ready model priced at Rs. 13,990 and goes up to a 75-inch QLED display. A 43-inch 4K option sits in between, giving buyers multiple choices depending on their viewing needs.

Also read: Asus VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 with AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor launched in India

Powered by the MediaTek MT9603 chipset, the televisions support HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and MEMC for smoother motion. The combination is aimed at sharper visuals, improved contrast, and lag-free gameplay. Android 14 integration ensures regular software updates, better security, and deeper links to the Android ecosystem.

Anurag Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of AKAI India, said the company’s focus is on anticipating user needs rather than simply keeping pace. “The AKAI PowerView TV goes beyond sharper screens and faster processors. With Google TV powered by Android 14 at its foundation, this is a television platform built for the future,” he said.

Also read: iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

Google TV brings voice search with Google Assistant, one-click app access, and personalised recommendations across streaming platforms. The TVs also connect seamlessly with other Google ecosystem devices such as smart speakers and smartphones.

AKAI has introduced accessibility features including Dynamic Colour Correction and adjustable fonts for better readability, catering to colour-impaired viewers and elderly audiences. Android 14 further strengthens subtitle clarity and multi-language support.

Also read: Just months in, Meta’s highly paid AI researchers are quitting: What’s going on behind the scenes?

The series also takes a sustainable approach with energy-efficient design and a revamped on-screen display offering smoother navigation. On the connectivity front, Miracast and New Cast technologies enable easy content sharing from smartphones and tablets with low latency.

The AKAI PowerView Series will be available through major offline retailers and the brand’s online platform, akaiindia.in.