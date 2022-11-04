'Just got laid off': Sacked Twitter employee says he loved his workplace

Days after letting go of its top executives, Elon Musk-owned Twitter has begun sacking its staff members. Yash Agarwal, a 25-year-old Indian, is one of the workers who has been reportedly sacked. While losing a job is one of life's difficult occurrences, Yash seemed to have interpreted it differently.

After being fired, he uploaded a post on Twitter with a joyful photo of himself that suggested otherwise. His post includes the hashtags "#lovetwitter" and "#lovewhereyouworked."

Taking to Twitter, Yash wrote, “Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture.”

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal? (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

The tweet from Yash has now gone popular on the social media site. On Twitter, it has received positive feedback from a number of individuals.

On LinkedIn, Yash Agarwal listed his employment with Twitter India and South Asia as a Public Policy Associate. For the Policy team in India and South Asia, he has spent the last two years concentrating on external partnerships, government relations with state governments and union ministries, campaigns with civil society/NGOs, XFN efforts around elections, #TwitterForGood, civic integrity, and policy research analysis work.

In the meantime, an internal memo from Twitter informing them of the job layoffs has surfaced online. According to a report from LiveMint, the memo reads, "Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email." Furthermore, it states, "By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual mail with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON