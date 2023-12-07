Keen on buying robotic vacuum cleaner? Check out our list of top 10 options

Investing in a robotic vacuum cleaner represents a modern solution to the evolving dynamics of household management. In today's shifting landscape, where traditional gender roles transform, and dual-income households are more prevalent, time becomes a valuable asset. Robotic vacuum cleaners offer an efficient and effective means of maintaining a clean home amidst a busy lifestyle.

Opt for a robotic vacuum cleaner and breathe easy as far as house cleaning is concerned.

For working women, once considered primarily responsible for homemaking, the challenge of balancing professional commitments and household chores is significant. The traditional reliance on domestic help is increasingly unreliable or challenging to secure. In this context, a robotic vacuum cleaner emerges as a reliable companion, diligently ensuring a tidy home without the need for constant oversight.

These devices operate autonomously, navigating through rooms, reaching corners, and maneuvering under furniture, efficiently capturing dust, dirt, and debris. Equipped with sensors and smart technology, they adapt to various surfaces and avoid obstacles, minimizing the need for manual intervention. This hands-free cleaning allows women, or any household member, to focus on career, personal pursuits, or simply enjoy more leisure time without compromising on a clean living environment.

Moreover, the consistent upkeep provided by robotic vacuums contributes to better indoor air quality, reducing allergens and dust particles, which is particularly beneficial for individuals with allergies or respiratory issues. The scheduling feature allows users to set specific cleaning times, ensuring a perpetually clean home, even in the absence of occupants.

Investing in this technology isn't merely a luxury but a practical decision for modern households. It represents an investment in time and well-being, granting freedom from the constant burden of manual cleaning. By embracing these innovative tools, women and homemakers reclaim precious time, enabling a better work-life balance and fostering a healthier living space, enriching lives beyond the confines of traditional roles. Ultimately, the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners aligns with the evolving lifestyle demands, offering a path to a more efficient and harmonious home.

1) ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Latest 2023 Launch, 4300 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Covers 4000+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology with True Mapping 2.0

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N10, a 2023 launch, boasts 4300 Pa powerful suction and a 5200 mAh battery that covers over 4000 Sq. Ft. on a single charge. With its cutting-edge dToF technology featuring True Mapping 2.0, it navigates with precision. This 2-in-1 vacuum offers robust cleaning capabilities and advanced mapping, ensuring efficient coverage and thorough cleaning in larger spaces, making it a reliable choice for comprehensive cleaning needs.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N10:

2023 launch with 4300 Pa powerful suction

5200 mAh battery capacity

Covers over 4000 Sq. Ft. in one charge

Advanced dToF (direct time-of-flight) technology with True Mapping 2.0

2-in-1 design offering comprehensive cleaning capabilities

Pros Cons High suction power for thorough cleaning May be more expensive compared to other models Large coverage area on a single charge Advanced features might require technical expertise for setup

2) ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2300Pa Suction Hybrid Vacuum & Mop,1000ml DustBags(3 Qty),Ideal for Hard Floor,Alexa, GH,App,4 Layer Filter to Clear Pollen Allergic

The ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful 2300Pa suction and serves as a hybrid vacuum and mop, providing efficient cleaning. With three 1000ml dustbags, it's ideal for hard floors and caters to allergy concerns with its 4-layer filter system. Compatible with Alexa, GH, and an app, it's convenient to control, making cleaning hassle-free while addressing specific cleaning needs and maintaining a pollen-free environment.

Specifications on ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:Suction Power: 2300Pa for effective cleaning.

Hybrid Function: Functions as both a vacuum and a mop.

Dustbags: Comes with three 1000ml dustbags for ample storage.

Compatibility: Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and an app for convenient control.

Allergy Friendly: Features a 4-layer filter system to eliminate pollen and allergens.

Pros Cons Versatility: Functions as both a vacuum and mop. Limited Dustbags: May require frequent replacement due to the limited number of dustbags. Allergen Control: Efficient filtration system for allergy-prone environments. Dependency on Tech: Requires compatible devices for advanced control options.

3) ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Most Powerful Suction, Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology with OZMO Mopping

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 is a robust 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner with exceptional suction power, covering over 2000 square feet in a single charge. Its advanced dToF technology, combined with OZMO mopping capabilities, ensures thorough cleaning. Equipped with powerful suction, this model of vacuum cleaner efficiently tackles various floor types. The inclusion of both mopping and vacuuming functionalities makes it a versatile cleaning solution for large spaces, providing comprehensive and efficient cleaning.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N8:

Suction Power: High-powered suction for thorough cleaning.

Coverage Area: Cleans over 2000 square feet on a single charge.

Advanced Technology: Features dToF (direct Time-of-Flight) for precise navigation.

OZMO Mopping: Integrated mopping functionality for versatile cleaning.

App Control: Supports app-based control for easy operation.

Pros Cons Extensive Coverage: Impressive area coverage per charge. Maintenance Needs: Regular upkeep required for optimal performance. Powerful Suction: Strong suction capability for effective cleaning. Price: Higher cost compared to some other models in the market.

4) Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

The Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, is a sleek and efficient robotic vacuum cleaner. Boasting 1300Pa strong suction, it efficiently cleans hard floors and medium-pile carpets while being remarkably quiet. Its slim design allows it to reach tight spaces effortlessly. Equipped with a self-charging feature, this vacuum navigates seamlessly while maintaining low noise levels, ensuring a clean home without disrupting your peace.

Specifications of Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S:

Suction Power: 1300Pa

Floor Compatibility: Cleans hard floors to medium-pile carpets

Design: Super-thin profile for navigating tight spaces

Operation: Self-charging capability

Noise Level: Operates quietly

Pros Cons Efficient suction for thorough cleaning May not perform well on high-pile carpets Slim design enables access to narrow areas Limited battery life compared to some other models

5) ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Self Emptying Upto 60 Days, Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Lidar Navigation, Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Vacuum and Mop

The ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers an innovative cleaning experience with self-emptying that lasts up to 60 days, eliminating frequent disposal. Featuring Lidar Navigation, it precisely maps and navigates spaces for efficient cleaning. Ideal fo

r hard floors and low-pile carpets, this versatile device combines vacuuming and mopping functions. Customizable cleaning schedules enhance convenience, ensuring thorough cleaning whenever needed, making it a comprehensive solution for various surfaces.

Specifications on ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Self-emptying capability lasting up to 60 days.

Features vacuuming and mopping functions in one device.

Equipped with Lidar Navigation for precise mapping and navigation.

Customizable schedule cleaning for convenience.

Suitable for hard floors and low-pile carpets.

Pros Cons Versatile: Combines vacuuming and mopping functionalities for thorough cleaning. Might not perform well on high-pile carpets or uneven surfaces. Efficient Mapping: Lidar Navigation ensures precise and efficient cleaning routines. The self-emptying feature may require additional maintenance.

6) Pure Bot - GB Classic C1 - Robot Vacuum Cleaner High Suction Power 3000 Pa, Long Battery Life 4400 mAh, Multiple Map saving, 1 Litre Dustbin, Vacuum and Mop, App Control, Schedule Cleaning

The Pure Bot - GB Classic C1 robot vacuum cleaner delivers robust cleaning with a 3000 Pa suction power and a 4400 mAh battery for extended operation. Offering multiple map saving capabilities, it adapts to various spaces efficiently. With a sizable 1-liter dustbin, it manages extensive debris collection. The vacuum and mop functionality, along with app control for scheduling cleaning, provide comprehensive maintenance, making it an ideal choice for efficient home cleaning.

Specifications of Pure Bot - GB Classic C1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Suction Power: 3000 Pa

Battery Capacity: 4400 mAh

Dustbin Capacity: 1 liter

Features: Vacuum and Mop functions, Multiple Map saving

Control: App-based control, Schedule Cleaning

Pros Cons High suction power for efficient cleaning. May have limitations with specific types of debris. Vacuum and mop capabilities with a sizable dustbin for comprehensive cleaning. App control might have occasional connectivity issues.

7) iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755640) WiFi connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal and Power-Lifting Suction and Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes - Ideal for Pets - Learns, Maps, and Adapts to home

The iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755640) sets a benchmark in robot vacuums, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and automatic dirt disposal. Its Power-Lifting Suction and Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes tackle pet hair and debris effectively. This smart device learns, maps, and adapts to your home's layout, enhancing efficiency. Its standout feature is the automatic dirt disposal, eliminating the need for frequent emptying. Ideal for pet owners, it offers thorough cleaning with its intelligent navigation system.

Specifications of iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755640):

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-enabled for remote control and scheduling through a mobile app.

Automatic Dirt Disposal: Empties its bin into a disposable bag for hands-free cleaning.

Power-Lifting Suction: Enhanced suction power effectively picks up debris and pet hair.

Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes: Designed for various floor types and pet hair.

Adaptive Navigation: Learns the layout of your home, optimizing cleaning paths.

Pros Cons Efficient Cleaning: Advanced technology allows personalized and efficient cleaning routines. Expensive: High-end features come with a premium price tag. Automatic Dirt Disposal: Saves time and effort by emptying itself. Maintenance: Requires occasional upkeep and bag replacement for the dirt disposal system.

8) Dreame DreameBot D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1, 180min Runtime, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, Alexa/App/WiFi Control

The Dreame DreameBot D9 Max boasts exceptional cleaning with 4000Pa strong suction and dual functionalities, vacuuming and mopping in one go. It offers extensive runtime of 180 minutes, aided by Lidar navigation and multi-floor mapping for precise and efficient cleaning. Controlled via Alexa, App, or WiFi, its intelligent system adapts to various floor types, making it an efficient, tech-driven cleaning solution for modern households.

Specifications of Dreame DreameBot D9 Max:

Suction Power: 4000Pa strong suction for effective cleaning.

Functionality: 2-in-1 vacuum and mop feature for comprehensive cleaning.

Runtime: Extended runtime of 180 minutes for prolonged usage.

Navigation: Lidar navigation system for precise multi-floor mapping.

Control Options: Compatible with Alexa, App, and WiFi control for convenient operation.

Pros Cons Powerful Suction: Effective cleaning with robust 4000Pa suction power. Maintenance: Regular maintenance required for optimal performance. Versatile Functionality: Offers both vacuuming and mopping functionalities in one device. Price: Might be comparatively higher priced for some budgets.

9) Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro, 5200 Mah, Best Suited for Premium 3 & 4 BHKs, Professional Mopping 2.0, Highest Runtime of 4.5 Hrs.,Strong Suction, Next Gen Laser Navigation, Alexa/GA Enabled

The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro is a top choice for larger spaces like 3 or 4 BHKs, featuring a 5200mAh battery for a prolonged 4.5-hour runtime. With robust suction power and advanced laser navigation, it ensures thorough cleaning. Equipped with Professional Mopping 2.0, it offers comprehensive floor care. Moreover, its compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant allows seamless control, adding convenience to its impressive capabilities.Specifications on Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro:

Battery Capacity: 5200mAh

Suitable for: Premium 3 & 4 BHKs

Professional Mopping 2.0 feature

Runtime: Up to 4.5 hours

Strong Suction Power

Next-Generation Laser Navigation

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Extended Runtime: Offers a high runtime of 4.5 hours, ideal for larger living spaces. Higher Cost: The premium features might come with a higher price tag. Professional Mopping 2.0: Enhanced mopping capabilities for effective cleaning. Complex Navigation: Advanced navigation systems might require some learning for optimal use.

10) Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Voice Control,3D Laser Mapping,Room Zoning,Cleans Silently with 1 Year Warranty

The Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner is a smart cleaning solution. With 3D laser mapping and room zoning, it navigates spaces efficiently. Offering silent operation, it ensures minimal disturbance during cleaning. The added feature of smart voice control enhances its usability. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it provides reliability and peace of mind, making it a promising choice for those seeking effective and convenient cleaning solutions for their home.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner:

Smart Voice Control for hands-free operation.

Utilizes 3D Laser Mapping technology for efficient navigation.

Room Zoning feature allows targeted cleaning.

Operates silently for minimal disruption during cleaning.

Comes with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Pros Cons Smart Voice Control enhances convenience. May have limited compatibility or functionality with certain home setups or configurations. Efficient 3D Laser Mapping and Room Zoning for effective cleaning. Maintenance and servicing might be tied to specific service centers, affecting accessibility.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 4300 Pa Powerful Suction 5200 mAh Battery Advanced dToF Technology with True Mapping 2.0 ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner 2300Pa Suction Hybrid Vacuum & Mop 1000ml DustBags (3 Qty) Ideal for Hard Floor, Alexa, GH, App, 4 Layer Filter ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Most Powerful Suction Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge Advanced dToF Technology with OZMO Mopping Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction Quiet, Self-Charging Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Self Emptying Upto 60 Days Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Lidar Navigation Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor Pure Bot - GB Classic C1 - Robot Vacuum Cleaner High Suction Power 3000 Pa Long Battery Life 4400 mAh Multiple Map saving, Vacuum and Mop, App Control iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755640) WiFi connected, Automatic Dirt Disposal Power-Lifting Suction and Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes Ideal for Pets, Learns, Maps, and Adapts to home Dreame DreameBot D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 4000Pa Strong Suction Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1 180min Runtime, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro 5200 Mah Professional Mopping 2.0 Highest Runtime of 4.5 Hrs., Strong Suction Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Smart Voice Control 3D Laser Mapping Room Zoning, Cleans Silently, 1 Year Warranty

Best value for money

The ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best value for money. It offers self-emptying for up to 60 days, versatile vacuuming and mopping, Lidar navigation for precision, and customized scheduling. With an array of features ideal for hard floors and low pile carpets, it's a cost-effective choice for comprehensive home cleaning, catering to varied needs with efficiency and reliability.

Best overall product

The iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755640) stands as the best overall product among these robotic vacuum cleaners. It features automatic dirt disposal, strong suction power tailored for pet owners, learning capabilities to adapt to various home setups, and Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient control. Its ability to learn, map, and adapt to the home environment, combined with efficient suction and pet-focused design, makes it a top choice for comprehensive and hassle-free cleaning.

How to buy best robotic vacuum cleaner in India

To select the best robotic vacuum cleaner in India, focus on key aspects. Assess the suction power for efficient cleaning, battery life for extended operation, and mapping technology for accurate navigation. Consider additional features like mopping capabilities, app-controlled operation, and compatibility with voice assistants. Review user reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Determine the size and layout of your home to ensure the vacuum can cover the required area. Lastly, factor in budget and after-sales service to make an informed decision that suits your needs and home environment.

