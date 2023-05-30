KFC delivers finger-lickin' Diablo 4 in-game cosmetics in a surprising collaboration

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 has kicked off an unexpected promotional campaign with fast-food giant KFC, offering players special in-game cosmetics. Diablo 4 and KFC join forces. (Image Credit: Twitter/ @kneckt_rp)

While neither Blizzard nor KFC made any marketing announcements about the collaboration beforehand, the Diablo 4 promotion appears to be live in many KFC locations.

Earlier several leaks hinted at a second partnership between KFC and Diablo 4 for the game's launch.

Although never officially confirmed, an internal email referenced in-game cosmetics that players could obtain by purchasing KFC, and models of poultry-themed weapons for Diablo 4 were discovered as well.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Diablo 4 promotion is not only real but also rolling out across various KFC outlets in the US.

On May 29, KFC added a dedicated landing page to its website, officially announcing the collaboration with Diablo 4. Many KFC restaurants have started using special Diablo 4-themed cups and sandwich wrappers. Players will be able to sync their Battle.net accounts to unlock rewards starting May 30.

Digitally purchased sandwiches through the KFC app or website will also count as qualifying purchases. With sandwiches priced at around $5 each, unlocking all five Diablo 4 weapons from KFC will amount to roughly $25.

Notably, neither Diablo 4 nor KFC made any announcements about this collaboration elsewhere. Many Diablo 4 fans have verified that the promotion is indeed live but have encountered difficulties in figuring out how to acquire codes from valid purchases. In fact, some KFC staff members themselves are unsure about the mechanics of the promotion, as mentioned by a Twitter user triplebud.

“hey @kfc how do I cop these Diablo 4 codes in store? You have the signs up but no one here knows how to get em. Nothing on the app either. Help a brother out!” the tweet read.

However, some players have had more success with the collaboration. Popular Diablo 4 content creator Aodan managed to obtain codes and is offering assistance to other players who wish to do the same.

It is hoped that KFC and Diablo 4 can quickly resolve the confusion surrounding this promotion, enabling participating players to unlock all the exclusive cosmetics available from this crossover.

For those seeking even more bonus cosmetics, Twitch drops provide an additional avenue. Following the game's full release, players can earn cosmetics for each class by watching six hours of Diablo 4 streaming on Twitch every week for a month. Gifting subscriptions during this period can even earn players an exclusive mount.